Kinecta Federal Credit Union wins MemberXP 2022 Best of the Best award

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MemberXP, a member experience management software from CU Solutions Group, has named Kinecta Federal Credit Union one of their 2022 Best of the Best award winners in the Consumer Lending Experience category.

The coveted Best of the Best award is given annually to credit unions that consistently provide exceptional service, as reported by their own members. Only the highest-performing credit unions using the MemberXP platform are given this honor.

A credit union cannot apply for the Best of the Best award. It is independently granted by CU Solutions Group based on specific and rigorous criteria. Award winners are identified through evaluations completed by members and independent evaluators. More than 340,000 of these evaluations were completed in 2021, providing data on a dozen key performance indicators and further informed by specific feedback regarding common experiences, such as opening an account or applying for a loan. This year was the awards' most competitive yet, with an 18% YOY increase in the number of credit unions using Member XP, so the winners represent the upper echelon of customer service for the industry.

Serving credit unions across the United States and Canada, MemberXP uses mystery shoppers and surveys so members can provide immediate feedback on the service they receive — be it online, in branch or through an app. The platform tracks key interactions along each credit union member journey, such as a home or auto loan experience, but also universal metrics like Net Promoter Score (NPS) and the increasingly critical Member Effort Score (which measures ease of use), turning qualitative data into quantifiable, actionable insight. The platform's coaching tool even allows this feedback to help managers identify and retain the best staff while promoting improvement across the organization. These efforts and outcomes can be shared back out with members, closing the feedback loop, while strengthening relationships and brand loyalty.

"It's an honor to be named one of North America's best credit unions in providing an outstanding member loan experience," said Michael Squire, SVP, Chief Lending Officer at Kinecta Federal Credit Union. "I would like to congratulate our consumer lending team on this outstanding accomplishment. The Best of the Best award recognizes Kinecta's strong commitment to providing extraordinary service and guiding our members to financial security."

"In an increasingly competitive landscape, credit unions continue to demonstrate their greatest differentiator: the ability to build member relationships that deliver stellar service as well as deep, personal insight," said David Dean, Chief Operating Officer, Marketing Solutions at CU Solutions Group. "The Best of the Best awards bring much-deserved recognition to those at the forefront of the industry, who excel in their efforts to improve user experience, customer service and access to tools and information."

About Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kinecta Federal Credit Union is the country's 35th largest credit union, with assets of $6.6 billion and over 270,000 member-owners. Its 800+ employees serve members from 31 branches, a variety of specialty offices, and highly responsive call centers on both coasts. Banking the Southern California area for more than 80 years, with recent expansion into New York, New Jersey, and Northern California, Kinecta offers its members a full range of financial products through the Credit Union and its subsidiaries, Kinecta Wealth Management and Kinecta Insurance Services. Kinecta has been recognized by the Mortgage Bankers Association as a recipient of its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Residential Leadership Award, and received the Best of Show award granted by the Credit Union National Association (CUNA) Technology Council. Daily Breeze readers have named Kinecta a top credit union for the past 11 years in the South Bay area of Los Angeles. Kinecta supports its communities in a variety of ways, by giving back through the Kinecta Community Foundation as well as serving as the official financial services partner of the LA Galaxy, and sponsor of the Rochester Americans and Rochester Red Wings. To learn more about Kinecta, visit kinecta.org.

About CU Solutions Group

CU Solutions Group is an award-winning credit union service organization that offers products and services in the areas of technology, marketing, HR performance and strategic advisory. The organization is home to national credit union-focused brands including Love My Credit Union Rewards, Save to Win, MemberXP, CUBE TV Studios, Compease and Performance Pro. The company has more than 100 investors comprised of credit unions, credit union leagues and credit union system organizations and maintains strategic partnerships with Intuit TurboTax®, GSTV and CU Risk Intelligence. For more information, visit CUSolutionsGroup.com .

About MemberXP

MemberXP, a product of CU Solutions Group, is the pioneer and market leader in Credit Union Experience Management. The MemberXP technology platform enables credit unions to collect, manage and act on member experience data collected via digital surveys and mystery shoppers. Using the suite of experience management tools offered by MemberXP, credit unions can engage employees, reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and create clear and potent returns on investment. Over 125 credit unions nationwide, including more than 20 of the largest U.S. credit unions, rely on MemberXP to consistently build services members love, deepen member loyalty, develop an outstanding employee culture and deliver on their brand promises. However, we find that the difference in our credit union clients is not how big they are, but how big they think, and we work with credit unions of all membership sizes. For more information, visit MemberXP.com .

