Inhibikase Therapeutics to Participate in the Next Generation Kinase Inhibitors Summit

BOSTON and ATLANTA, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (Inhibikase), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of Parkinson's disease and related disorders, today announced that Dr. Milton Werner, Ph.D., the Company's President & Chief Executive Officer will give an oral presentation in the Next Generation Kinase Inhibitors Summit, being held from March 29-31, 2022.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Dr. Werner will discuss the discovery of biochemical processes underlying the initiation and progression of Parkinson's disease to rationalize c-Abl targeting, as well as the Company's lead c-Abl inhibitor IkT-148009, which was designed and engineered to halt Parkinson's disease progression and reverse functional loss. During the presentation, Dr. Werner will also summarize the Company's clinical data from the ongoing Phase 1/1b clinical trials of IkT-148009.

His presentation entitled, "Providing the First Mechanistic Basis for Halting Neurodegenerative Disease: Targeting c-Abl to Reverse Parkinson's Disease," will be given at the Boston Park Plaza Hotel, 50 Park Plaza Boston, MA 02116 at 9:30 a.m. EDT, Thursday, March 31. The conference is open to the public at no cost to registrants (https://kinase-inhibitors-summit.com).

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Inhibikase's multi-therapeutic pipeline focuses on neurodegeneration and its lead program IkT-148009, an Abelson Tyrosine Kinase (c-Abl) inhibitor, targets the treatment of Parkinson's disease inside and outside the brain. Its multi-therapeutic pipeline is pursuing Parkinson's-related disorders of the brain and GI tract, orphan indications related to Parkinson's disease such as Multiple System Atrophy, or MSA, and drug delivery technologies for kinase inhibitors such as IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anticancer agent Imatinib that the Company believes will provide a better patient experience with fewer on-dosing side-effects. The Company's RAMP™ medicinal chemistry program has identified a number of follow-on compounds to IkT-148009 to be applied to other cognitive and motor function diseases of the brain. Inhibikase is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia with offices in Boston, Massachusetts.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The company intends to also use Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "anticipates," "plans," or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase's current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase's actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Inhibikase's filings with the SEC, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including under the caption "Risk Factors." Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Company Contact:

Milton H. Werner, PhD

President & CEO

678-392-3419

info@inhibikase.com



Investor Relations:

Alex Lobo

SternIR, Inc.

alex.lobo@sternir.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc.