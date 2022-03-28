GOOD DAY FARM RETAIL MANAGEMENT RELOCATES LITTLE ROCK DISPENSARY TO CHENAL

New retail space at 11600 Chenal Parkway will be the first in Arkansas to carry strains from internationally renowned cannabis brand Cookies.



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Day Farm Retail Management ("Good Day Farm" or the "Company"), the number one medical cannabis dispensary brand in the South, today announced the relocation of its Little Rock dispensary to a larger, 4,034-square-foot retail space conveniently located at 11600 Chenal Parkway. The new space will open to the public on Thursday, March 31 at 10 a.m. To help mark the occasion, all patients visiting the dispensary that day will receive a purple coin redeemable for a milkshake at the famous Purple Cow diner and soda fountain in Chenal.

Good Day Farm first opened its Little Rock dispensary in 2021 at 900 South Rodney Parham Road. The Company quickly outgrew the retail space and is now expanding its footprint in response to growing demand for innovative, high-quality medical cannabis products. Notably, the Company will be the first in the state to carry strains from famed cannabis brand Cookies . The larger store location will allow Good Day Farm to serve more patients, expand product offerings and deliver a truly "Southern" approach to patient care with the Company's friendly and knowledgeable budtenders.

"It's truly a special day because Little Rock is where it all began for Good Day Farm," said Ryan Herget, CEO of Good Day Farm Retail Management. "Over the past year, we've experienced tremendous growth and we've brought a diverse range of high-quality brands and exotic strains to patients all across the South. As our first store, this growth wouldn't have been possible without our great team, our amazing patients, and the support we've received from the Little Rock community. With our new, larger dispensary on Chenal Parkway, we are putting down deeper roots in Little Rock and are continuing our commitment of engagement and service to the local community by helping good people, providing good cannabis, and ensuring that it's always a good day."

To that end, Good Day Farm is the presenting sponsor for Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas' second-annual "Baggo, Brats N' Blues" fundraising event on May 1. This family-friendly event will be held at The Rail Yard at 1212 East 6th Street, Little Rock. Attendees will enjoy blues music from local blues musicians, receive a grilled brat, one free beer or soft drink, and happy hour drink specials throughout the event, while cheering on their favorite team in the Baggo tournament. All funds raised from the event will help Habitat For Humanity continue to provide affordable housing options for families in Pulaski and Lonoke Counties.

"Habitat is proud to partner with Good Day Farm dispensary and very grateful for their support of our mission," says Kelly Fleming, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas. "They are ensuring that our Baggo, Brats & Blues event is a 'good day,' but more importantly, they are helping us build a safe, decent home for a deserving family in our community. There will be years of 'good days' ahead for these new homeowners."rel

For more information about Good Day Farm, or to locate a dispensary, visit www.gooddayfarmdispensary.com .

For more information about Cookies, visit www.cookies.co

About Good Day Farm Retail Management

Founded in 2020, Good Day Farm Retail Management is the number one cannabis dispensary brand in the South, with dispensaries across Arkansas and Missouri. Known for its truly "Southern" approach to cannabis and patient care, the Company believes in bringing good people, good cannabis and good days to the communities and patients it serves.

About Habitat for Humanity of Central Arkansas (HFHCA):

HFHCA builds homes, communities and hope. Since 1989, HFHCA has built 230 homes for low- to moderate- income individuals and families and rehabbed more than 600 homes in blighted neighborhoods. HFHCA finances these homes for its homebuyers with a 0% mortgage and requires "sweat equity" on a Habitat project in lieu of a down payment. For more information visit www.habitatcentralar.org .

Media Contact:

Lisa Weser

Trailblaze - Elite Cannabis Communications

E: goodday@trailblaze.co

View original content:

SOURCE Good Day Farm