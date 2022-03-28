Accurate Background Introduces New Social Media Screening Solution

Enhanced offering combines technology and human analysis of top social media platforms to provide a more thorough background check

IRVINE, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accurate Background, the largest privately held provider of compliant background checks, drug and health screening, and monitoring solutions, today announced a new Social Media Screening Solution, a technology-powered offering to strengthen the background check process and provide deeper insight into candidates.

The information a potential employee shares online can provide insight into who they are and if their behavior is aligned with a company's guidelines and culture. Social media screening can help companies protect their reputation and minimize risk from candidates with potentially damaging posts that could negatively impact their corporate image. This additional research can provide employers with insight that may not be evident on a resume or in an interview.

Using advanced technology, the Social Media Screening Solution searches publicly available posts on top social media platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Twitter, to reveal images and text related to pre-defined risk categories that exhibit a candidate's online behavior or activity. Flagged posts are reviewed by highly trained analysts to ensure the applicability of risk criteria and accuracy. The resulting social media report provides an overview of a candidate's online persona and character, with text, images, and searchable links to any flagged posts.

"Without the right tools, processes, and policies, social media screening can be risky and time-consuming for employers," said Bon Idziak, Chief Compliance and Government Relations Officer, Accurate Background. "Although market trends are pushing companies to hire quickly, the critical step of a thorough background check should not be compromised. Social media screening has quickly become a necessity for companies looking to assess a candidates' potential exposure across diverse risk categories. And working with a trusted, experienced provider like Accurate can be a critical step in mitigating that risk."

