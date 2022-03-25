'The Quest' to Re-Air on EWTN Global Catholic Television Network

IRVING, Texas , March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quest , a documentary-style limited series produced by the University of Dallas about discovering one's purpose and living it with courage, will broadcast on EWTN, the largest Catholic television network in the world, on Sunday, March 27, through Thursday, March 31, at 10 p.m. Central, 11 p.m. Eastern.

"The Quest is such an exciting initiative for the University of Dallas because it showcases our uniquely comprehensive approach to the narrative of the Christian life," said Shannon Valenzuela, Ph.D., BA '00, affiliate assistant professor of humanities at UD, who wrote, directed and narrated the series. "Through the visually stunning medium of film and our ongoing partnership with EWTN, we are able to share the story of love and hope, courage and perseverance, and enduring friendship with each other and with God in what we hope is a compelling and encouraging way."

WHAT: The Quest to Air on EWTN with a Special Livestream Event

WHEN: The Quest will broadcast daily on EWTN March 27-31 at 10 p.m. Central, 11 p.m. Eastern. Additionally, episodes will stream daily March 28-April 1 at noon Central on the university's social media channels , followed by a live Q&A with UD faculty who are featured in The Quest.

View the complete schedule and RSVP at quest.udallas.edu/live .

WHO: Shannon Valenzuela, writer and director of The Quest, will serve as the daily host, and five University of Dallas faculty members featured in The Quest miniseries will participate in the livestream Q&A, including:

Richard Doughtery , professor of politics

Irene Alexander , assistant professor of theology

Susan Hanssen , associate professor of history

Anthony Nussmeier , associate professor of Italian

Father Thomas Esposito , O.Cist., assistant professor of theology

Since its debut on EWTN in November 2021, The Quest has garnered significant viewership and media attention from notable outlets across the country. Content for the series is drawn from faculty interviews featured in the University of Dallas' free online course program, Studies in Catholic Faith and Culture , where lifelong learners can explore the many ways in which the human person has been understood in the Catholic and classical traditions.

"The Quest beautifully communicates many of the central themes that our faculty explore with our students as they study the great works of Western civilization in the classroom every day," said University of Dallas President Jonathan J. Sanford, Ph.D., executive producer of the series. "Living life courageously, persevering through adversity and discovering the ultimate truth in God are hallmarks of a UD education that we are excited and proud to share with the world," Sanford added.

The Quest is a project of the University of Dallas' St. Ambrose Center for Catholic Liberal Education and Culture , whose initiatives are focused on extending the university's commitment to the pursuit of wisdom, truth and virtue to the world.

Viewer resources:





The Quest episodes, along with free downloadable resources for individuals and discussion groups, are available at quest.udallas.edu .

About the University of Dallas

Located in one of the largest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas of the U.S., the University of Dallas is a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts university with campuses in Irving, Texas, and Rome, Italy. Known for the academic rigor of its undergraduate Core Curriculum, rooted in the great works of Western civilization and Catholic intellectual tradition, the University of Dallas also offers flexible graduate degrees in business, liberal arts and ministry, all taught by exceptional faculty who are dedicated to the pursuit of wisdom, truth and virtue. For more information, visit udallas.edu .

The Quest episodes will stream daily March 28-April 1 at noon Central on the University of Dallas social media channels, followed by a live Q&A with UD faculty. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of Dallas