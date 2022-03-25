Tanduay's Export Business Doubles Growth in 2021

NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/Tanduay's overseas business continued its growth trajectory in 2021, buoyed by its new partnerships with leading distributors.

Tanduay products are made from the finest variety of sugarcane from the tropical islands of the Philippines. (PRNewswire)

Last year alone, it signed partnerships with United States' Hensley Beverage Company in Arizona, Horizon Beverage Group in Massachusetts, and Romano Beverage in Illinois. It also inked distribution deals with Kreyenhop & Kluge for Germany and Alcobrands for Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

As of this writing, Tanduay is available in 12 U.S. states and the territory of Guam as well as in the countries of China, Singapore, Australia, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and Germany.

"2021 has been another good year for Tanduay. We have expanded into new markets and received more international recognition for our products. We hope to continue with this growth momentum in 2022," said Lucio Tan III, Tanduay President and Chief Operating Officer. Tan assumed leadership of the company in late 2019, steering the company throughout the pandemic.

New Partnerships, More Markets

In 2017, under the leadership of former Tanduay President, Lucio "Bong" Tan, Jr., the company started an aggressive international marketing expansion that continues until this day.

"Plans are underway to expand in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Costa Rica this year. Discussions are also being held to bring Tanduay to other countries," Tan revealed.

In line with its move of capturing new markets, Tanduay likewise entered into partnerships with three teams from the National Basketball Association (NBA) in 2021.

The brand already had an existing partnership with the Golden State Warriors prior to signing new agreements with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Phoenix Suns, and Milwaukee Bucks. Tanduay is currently the only Filipino brand to be a partner of four leading NBA teams.

Because of these partnerships, Tanduay created more awareness among NBA fans from across the globe. It also gave Tanduay the opportunity to give the teams' fans a taste of Tanduay, as it opened its own bars at the home arenas of the Timberwolves (Target Center), Suns (Footprint Center), and Bucks (Fiserv Forum) last year.

International Awards

Tanduay also continued to win more international awards and recognition. It was named the World's Number 1 Rum by Drinks International Magazine as it outsold other rum brands for the fourth consecutive year.

It also received a Brand of the Year award from the London-based World Branding Awards for the seventh consecutive year. For 2021, Tanduay was the only brand to receive the distinction under the Alcoholic Beverages - Rum Category.

Tanduay earned a total of 23 international awards for its different products last year. Ten of these are gold medals and two are double gold medals. Tanduay was also declared the Philippine Distillery of the Year for 2021 by the New York International Spirits Competition.

Looking Forward to Another Growth Year

"The first two months of 2022 have been good for Tanduay. Our local and international business are both doing well, and we hope to continue this performance for the rest of the year," said Tan.

Tanduay has been in business for more than 167 years. It started out as a small distillery, and has since expanded to become one of the Philippines' most successful rum brands. It continues to stay ahead of the game despite the entry of new local competitors and international rum products.

It owns and operates the biggest distillery in the country. Tanduay currently has more than 120,000 oak barrels in its arsenal with a capacity of approximately 24 million gauge liters -- enforcing its capability to meet the demand of different markets worldwide.

Meida Contact

Joseph Chiong

Business Development Manager

Tanduay Brands International

+1 (714) 588-6760



View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tanduay