Ionis to present at upcoming investor conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: IONS) today announced that management will present at the following investor conferences:

(PRNewsfoto/Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Stifel 2022 Virtual CNS Days on Monday, March 28, 2022

Guggenheim Virtual Genomic Medicines and Rare Disease Day on Friday, April 1, 2022

Needham 21 st Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference on Monday, April 11, 2022

Bank of America 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 , in Las Vegas, NV

A live webcast and additional information about each presentation can be accessed on the Investors & Media section of the Ionis website at www.ionispharma.com. Replays will be available on the Ionis website within 48 hours of each event.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

For more than 30 years, Ionis has been the leader in RNA-targeted therapy, pioneering new markets and changing standards of care with its novel antisense technology. Ionis currently has three marketed medicines and a premier late-stage pipeline highlighted by industry-leading neurological and cardiometabolic franchises. Our scientific innovation began and continues with the knowledge that sick people depend on us, which fuels our vision of becoming a leading, fully-integrated biotechnology company.

To learn more about Ionis visit www.ionispharma.com and follow us on twitter @ionispharma.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.