Dr. Phil Davidson Named Medical Director of Arcuro Medical; Dr. Ken Zaslav Joins Arcuro Scientific Advisory Board

MISGAV, Israel, March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcuro Medical Ltd. (www.arcuromedical.com), a portfolio company of The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), today announced the appointment of Dr. Phil Davidson as Medical Director and Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board ("SAB"). Dr. Ken Zaslav joins Dr. Davidson as a founding member of the SAB. The SAB will work closely with Arcuro's management to advance the company's clinical development pipeline.

Dr. Phil Davidson, Medical Director Arcuro Medical (PRNewswire)

Arcuro Medical has developed a unique next generation device to treat meniscal tears, the SuperBall® Meniscal Repair System, and has completed more than 500 successful surgeries in U.S., Europe, and Latin America. The SuperBall® Meniscal Repair System received FDA approval in June 2018.

"A prestigious group of scientific thought leaders is being assembled to join our Scientific Advisory Board and provide Arcuro with informed counsel as we continue to bring new products to market," said Lee Ranon, CEO of Arcuro. "Each member brings unique clinical, scientific, and technical experience to Arcuro. I believe that our SAB, comprised of top sports medicine surgeons, and our distribution network will bring Arcuro to leadership in the meniscal repair device field. We are very proud to announce these first members of our SAB."

The founding members of the Arcuro SAB are Dr. Phil Davidson and Dr. Ken Zaslav. Dr. Davidson is a practicing orthopedic surgeon, specializing in knee and shoulder surgery. He is focused on treating sports injuries with a long standing commitment to cartilage restoration and joint resurfacing. For three decades, Dr. Davidson has been acknowledged by the orthopedic community as a surgical innovator and clinical researcher, publishing extensively, teaching surgeons nationally and internationally. He has a demonstrated commitment to product and business development, serving as a Founder, Consultant, and Director for an array of orthopedic and biologic companies over the years. Dr. Davidson graduated from Harvard College and received his MD degree with Honors in Research from Cornell University Medical College.

Joining Dr. Davidson is Dr. Ken Zaslav, a specialist in orthopedic surgery and sports medicine. Dr. Zaslav was in practice for 30 years in Richmond Virginia before joining the Northwell/Lenox Hill faculty practice in New York City as The Director of The Center for Regenerative Orthopedic Medicine and Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Zucker School of Medicine, Hofstra University. He was the founding member of the Sports Medicine and Cartilage Repair Centers at Advanced Orthopedic Centers (Now Ortho Virginia), and a Clinical Professor of Orthopedic Surgery at Virginia Commonwealth University/Medical College. Dr Zaslav's focus has been on shoulder and knee surgery as well as injuries to athletes and dancers for his entire practice and he has published extensively on sports medicine topics. He has served as the Past President of The International Cartilage Repair and Joint Preservation Society and is currently the Co-Chair of the Biologic Association based in the USA.

Contact information:

Lee Ranon, CEO Arcuro Medical

lee.ranon@arcuromedical.com

Phone: +972.52.651.1506

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770154/Dr_Phil_Davidson_Medical_Director_Arcuro_Medical.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1770155/Dr_Kenneth_Zaslav_Member_of_SAB_Arcuro_Medical.jpg

Dr. Kenneth Zaslav, Member of Scientific Advisory Board, Arcuro Medical (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arcuro Medical Ltd.