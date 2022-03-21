CARILLON MIAMI WELLNESS RESORT JOINS AMERICAN EXPRESS FINE HOTELS + RESORTS PROGRAM

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., March 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Carillon Miami Wellness Resort is pleased to announce it has been awarded distinguished membership in American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts® (FHR), offering Amex consumer, business, and corporate Platinum Card holders and Centurion members unmatched value and access to exclusive benefits.

"This is a major accomplishment for our team, residents, and owners, and we are excited and appreciative to now join American Express Fine Hotels + Resorts®, one of the leading luxury lodging programs for affluent travelers," said Patrick Fernandes, Executive Managing Director of Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. "This milestone is yet another award and recognition for our resort and we look forward to achieving even greater heights in wellness-luxury with FHR. As the travel industry continues to recover and hotels and resorts get more creative, we are looking for every opportunity to dazzle new guests with our refined luxury, amenities, and services, as well as the natural beauty of our location in the heart of Florida's Gold Coast."

Along with exclusive access to the resort's spa, recognized as the largest spa and wellness facility on the Eastern Seaboard (70,000 square feet), Amex Card and Centurion members can receive special perks such as early check-in, $150 experience credit to use toward spa services, room upgrades upon availability, and a personalized welcome, among other benefits.

Additionally, members will find other new amenities when visiting Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, including a new dining destination in partnership with Michelin-starred chef, Tristan Brandt. Chef Brandt, whose signature modern French cuisine with Asian influences can best be described as "artwork on the plate," will oversee the culinary concept for a new destination restaurant at the resort, which will open to guests this spring. Members can also experience the resort's latest wellness programming, such as new personalized health services through the property's partnership with the biostation, which offers a curated menu of cutting-edge therapies and tailored wellness retreats.

For more information about Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, please visit https://www.carillonhotel.com/en.

About Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Located along the white sand shores of Miami Beach, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort presents an authentic and specialized approach to health, wellness, and complete well-being. Exuding the "luxury of wellness," the resort focuses on aligning physical, mental, and spiritual health by offering a comprehensive retreat, the largest spa & wellness center on the Eastern Seaboard (70,000 sq. ft.), a one-of-a-kind Thermal Experience and a medical wellness division, personalized health retreats and services through the biostation at Carillon Miami, and more. The resort features 150 spacious one- and two-bedroom luxury apartments, ranging in size from 720 – 1,200 sq. ft. An array of recreational activities are at guests' fingertips, access to the resort's two-story indoor rock wall and resort pools located throughout the property: the oceanfront Cabana Pool and the adult-only rooftop Atlantic Pool. Carillon Miami Wellness Resort promotes a path to discovery and provides tools for a healthier lifestyle extending beyond each guest's stay. In 2021, Carillon Miami Wellness Resort ranked within Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards as one of the "Top 15 Domestic Destination Spas," the only property in Florida, and was also named one of the "Top 30 Destination Spa Resorts in the United States" in Condé Nast Traveler's 34th annual 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. The resort is committed to upholding the highest standards in health and safety and is a Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide destination. For more information, please visit www.carillonhotel.com.

