GROUP BLACK EXPANDS ITS LEADERSHIP TEAM TO FOCUS ON GROWING THE NEXT GENERATION OF BLACK-OWNED MEDIA

Daniel Bisgeier Joins Group Black As Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer; Mike Owen joins as Chief Business Officer

NEW YORK, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Group Black, one of the largest collectives of Black-owned media and diverse creators, today announced it is expanding the leadership team with the addition of Daniel Bisgeier as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer; Mike Owen joins as Chief Business Officer. Both bring years of experience in driving business growth and financial expertise that will help further Group Black's mission to actively invest in the next generation of Black-owned media and creators.

Bisgeier comes to Group Black with more than 25 years of experience in finance and investment. Before Group Black, he spent six years at MediaMath, serving as Chief Financial Officer and Chief Investment Officer. In those roles, he led efforts to raise debt and equity capital, led corporate development, and a scaled global financial operations team. He also launched a sector-focused incubation platform and venture capital fund affiliated with MediaMath. Prior to MediaMath, Dan spent 19 years on Wall Street. He began his career advising consumer companies on M&A at Goldman Sachs and held various investing roles at Credit Suisse and JP Morgan.

In his role at Group Black, Bisgeier will build a strategic finance function and lead efforts to raise capital, invest and grow emerging Black-owned media and cutting-edge technology. He will lead Group Black Ventures, which infuses capital and expertise to build the next generation of Black-owned media brands. This approach celebrates and bolsters an array of diverse voices in the media landscape.

Mike Owen brings more than 20 years of experience as a seasoned executive in the digital marketing, advertising, and media sectors. He has a proven track record of driving growth, innovation and expansion of start-ups and global businesses. Before joining Group Black, he was Chief Revenue Officer at AdColony where he successfully turned rewarded video into a scalable product, which led to its acquisition by Opera Mediaworks. He also led the North American sales team at Quattro Wireless, which Apple acquired.

In his role as Chief Business Officer, Owen and his team will work across key areas that will drive success for Group Black including business development, partnerships and Group Black growth initiatives. He will create and implement a long-term vision and enterprise-wide execution of growth-generating strategies.

"When we started Group Black we were clear. We are a first-of-its-kind collective and we are laser-focused on scaling investments in Black-owned media and diverse creators. The addition of Daniel Bisgeier and Mike Owen will drive Group Black's two-pronged approach to solving that problem, said Travis Montague, co-founder and CEO of Group Black. "We are excited for them to bring their unparalleled vision and expertise to building the largest collective of Black-owned media and to invest in the next generation of creative storytellers."

About Group Black:

Group Black is where culture calls home. Group Black's objective is to build the largest collective of Black-owned media and diverse creators by actively deepening the pipeline of media dollars allocated to Black-owned media businesses and by investing in the next generation of innovative and equitable media. It is composed of two divisions, Group Black Media and Group Black Ventures, with the simple mission to dramatically transform the face of media investment and ownership. Group Black seeks to connect a diverse generation looking for content and experiences that reflect who they are. For more information, please visit groupblack.co.

