Rumble Announces Addition of 15 Major Creators Across Non-Political Content Categories

TORONTO, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the neutral video platform Rumble announced that 15 influential creators from a wide variety of content categories have created channels on the platform. These channels have a combined audience of more than 20 million subscribers on YouTube in science, health, do-it-yourself, lifestyle, and other categories of content.

The lineup of new creators on Rumble includes:1 PsycheTruth with 4.01 million subscribers, The S with 3.64 million subscribers, Chubbyemu with 2.48 million subscribers, Ben Uyeda (also known as Home Made Modern) with 1.52 million subscribers, Bright Insight with 1.29 million subscribers, ND - Woodworking Art with 1.21 million subscribers, Mr Scientific with 1.10 million subscribers, Barbarian Body with 925,000 subscribers, Debunked with 742,000 subscribers, Shaun Attwood with 684,000 subscribers, Mr. Build It with 651,000 subscribers, Rock Feed with 650,000 subscribers, The Hillbilly Kitchen with 610,000 subscribers, Homesteadonomics with 517,000 subscribers, Engineer Man with 499,000 subscribers, and Mr. Beat with 490,000 subscribers.

"Rumble was always intended to be in fierce competition with other platforms, and as part of that competition, our community has demanded a wide range of content," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "Whether for health, lifestyle, sports, or any other content category, Rumble is one of the top high-growth platforms for creators to reach new audiences and expand their influence."

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com

1 All statistics refer to number of subscribers reported by YouTube on March 15, 2022

