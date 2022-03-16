Requirements Traceability Alliance Forms to Solve Live Traceability™

Jama Software®, Tasktop, Intercax, LDRA, Vitech, and MID GmbH are founding members

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jama Software , the leading requirements management solution provider, today announced the formation of the Requirements Traceability Alliance with Tasktop, Intercax, LDRA, Vitech, and MID GmbH as founding members. The Requirements Traceability Alliance addresses the fundamental problem facing systems engineering organizations today – how to comply with Live Traceability across requirements that span siloed engineering disciplines and disparate tools. Live Traceability of system requirements is required by industry standards to ensure product safety and forms the foundation for digital engineering and model-based systems engineering. It delivers significant productivity improvements, and dramatically reduces the risk of product delays, cost overruns, defects, rework, and recalls resulting in faster time to market.

Jama Software® announces the Requirements Traceability Alliance to ensure organizations can achieve Live Traceability™.

Requirements Traceability Alliance members have already achieved hundreds of Live Traceability deployments across preferred best-of-breed software tools in the product development process. These tools include Jama Connect®, Tasktop Hub, TestRail, Microsoft Excel, Sparx Enterprise Architect, Jira, Azure DevOps, Slack, Cameo/MagicDraw, MATLAB & Simulink, Git, LDRA tool suite®, Syndeia, Smartfacts, Windchill, GENESYS, and many more.

Founding members of the Requirements Traceability Alliance have agreed to the following priorities to continually deliver Live Traceability for customers:

Embrace customer preferences for best-of-breed tooling

Work together to ensure client success

Maintain and optimize integrations among alliance members

Commit to support and maintain APIs

Embrace a point and click approach to interoperability

"Companies enable each engineering discipline to choose best-of-breed tools to optimize their team's work," said Marc Osofsky, Jama Software's CEO. "Alliance members provide the interoperability to achieve Live Traceability across these best-of-breed tools."

"Across industries, we see companies that focus on engineering productivity with best-of-breed tools— outperforming those on legacy, single vendor toolchains, "said Mik Kersten, CEO Tasktop. "We are strongly committed to the Alliance with hundreds of live deployments already in place with Alliance members."

Dr. Dirk Zwemer, Intercax CEO shares, "As a critical enabler for digital transformation, enterprises are adopting open digital threads connecting data streams and models across disciplines and tools. Our mission is to provide a platform to build, manage, and validate digital threads in support of end-to-end digital engineering. We commend our partner Jama Software for establishing this Requirements Traceability Alliance and look forward to working with our Alliance peers to improve information access for our industry."

"LDRA and Jama Software have been focused on giving developers the tools they need to build safe and secure systems for many years," said Ian Hennell, Operations Director, LDRA. "We are pleased to be one of the founding members of the Requirements Traceability Alliance envisioned by Jama Software and look forward to participating in growing numbers of deployments with Alliance members."

"Complex Products are developed in multiple domains and with numerous engineering tools. We strongly support the Requirements Traceability Alliance to provide powerful tool interoperability solutions," says Christoph Bergner, Owner of MID GmbH."

"Companies continue to choose an integrated, best-of-breed approach to maximize the productivity and retention of their engineers," said Enrique Krajmalnik, CEO, Vitech. "We see this alliance as a critical step in giving customers more choice and peace of mind knowing that these solutions will work together as expected."

Best-of-breed technology partners can learn more about—and apply to join—the Requirements Traceability Alliance here.

About Jama Software

Jama Software is focused on maximizing innovation success. Numerous firsts for humanity in fields such as fuel cells, electrification, space, autonomous vehicles, surgical robotics, and more all rely on Jama Connect® to minimize the risk of product failure, delays, cost overruns, compliance gaps, defects, and rework. Jama Connect uniquely creates Live Traceability™ through siloed development, test, and risk activities to provide end-to-end compliance, risk mitigation, and process improvement. Our rapidly growing customer base of more than 12.5 million users across 30 countries spans the automotive, medical device, life sciences, semiconductor, aerospace & defense, industrial manufacturing, financial services, and insurance industries. Visit us at jamasoftware.com.

