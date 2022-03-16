InventHelp Inventor Develops Footwear to Protect Pedicures (CCT-4563)

PITTSBURGH, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an improved footwear option that allows pedicures to be enjoyed year-round for a multitude of health benefits, even in cold temperatures," said an inventor, from Cincinnati, Ohio, "so I invented the PEDI SHOE. My design eliminates polish damage while protecting the feet from cold air."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides a durable and stylish alternative to salon flip flops. In doing so, it helps to prevent toenail polish from smudging after leaving the salon. It also allows users to care for their toes and feet year-round by getting pedicures and it enables wearers to receive the numerous health benefits of pedicures such as foot detox, purging heavy metals, reducing inflammation, etc.

The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use during every season so it is ideal for individuals who get pedicures. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4563, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp