Allied Electronics & Automation Debuts Enhanced Employee Benefits Offering To Attract Top Industry Talent

2022 benefits package adds paid family leave and specific benefits for transgender employees, extends coverage to domestic partners and holds employee insurance premiums at 2021 levels

FORT WORTH, Texas, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a leading distributor of industrial automation and control products in North America, is investing $1M to enhance its employee benefits program, holding employee costs for benefits steady in 2022 by absorbing all insurance premium rate increases, extending the company's full suite of health and welfare benefits to employees' domestic partners, offering paid family leave for biological and adoptive parents and adding coverage of gender-affirming services for transgender individuals to its health insurance coverage.

In addition to evolving its employee benefits offerings, Allied is also restructuring its physical workplace in Fort Worth to enable their people to work remotely part-time or full-time, as their job duties permit. These are both examples of Allied's commitment to differentiate itself as an employer of choice, a destination where top talent chooses to join and stay.

"These benefits enhancements are part of our commitment to creating a working environment where our people can bring their best selves to work every day," Allied President Ken Bradley said. "Our team members told us what they were looking for and we listened, investing in a renovated office space that promotes a hybrid working model, absorbing 2022 increases in health insurance premiums and evolving our benefits package to be more inclusive of our diverse workforce."

The new benefits available in 2022 to Allied's 900 employees across 40 offices in North America include:

Up to 12 weeks paid leave for birth mothers and primary adoptive parents

Up to two weeks paid leave for supporting parents and foster parents

Extending all benefits eligibility to domestic partners

Adding health insurance coverage of therapies, medications and procedures for the treatment of gender identity dysphoria

"Allied employees have gone above and beyond to demonstrate their commitment to us during a very challenging time," Vice President of People Katie Cartwright said. "And we want to show our appreciation by being there for them during those moments in life that really matter. These benefits reflect our commitment to the people who are the heart of our success as a business."

