SPOC Names Chance Anderson as Permian Basin Account Manager

TRUSSVILLE, Ala., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPOC Automation welcomes Chance Anderson to its sales team as the Permian Basin Account Manager. Having spent more than 20 years in the oil and gas industry, specifically in West Texas, working in sales, customer relations and business development, Chance knows the Permian Basin extremely well and is ready to take on the challenges and opportunities it presents.

"We're extremely fortunate to have Chance on our team. He is a great fit with our Lift Up culture," says Bryan Lile, National Sales Manager at SPOC. "He brings a wealth of knowledge and a solid reputation to SPOC. Chance knows the industry well and applies that knowledge in helping his customers."

Chance joins SPOC Automation after a successful six years in business development and sales roles with E.L. Farmer, leading the charge for oilfield industry transportation services. His account management and sales career has been immersed in the energy industry for the past eighteen years, and his time at SPOC will see continued growth. Prior to 2001, Chance served with the United States Air Force.

"When it comes to my customers," Chance says, "my focus is to be a partner for them and serve as a liaison to help them achieve their goals."

Having grown up in West Texas, Chance attended Midland College and is a graduate of Angelo State University. After his time in the Air Force, Chance returned home and now resides in the Midland area. When he's not working, Chance enjoys time with his family, motorcycle trips and CrossFit.

About SPOC

SPOC is a family of innovative companies specializing in variable speed drive automation and inverter technologies serving the oil and gas, marine, critical power and energy industries. Applying over 70,000 drives in the harshest applications within the upstream and midstream markets, SPOC is the leader in drives. SPOC's Inverter Technologies provide electrical alternatives the industry has never seen before with smart grid inverters and energy storage systems. SPOC Automation. Produce More. Spend Less. To learn more about SPOC, visit www.spocautomation.com

