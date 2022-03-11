Space Coast's Music Production Platform AirGigs.com, Earns BBB Accreditation

AirGigs music production platform is Committed to BBB's Standards of Trust

MELBOURNE, Fla., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AirGigs.com, a leading music production and collaboration platform, announced its recent accreditation by BBB Serving Central Florida. As a BBB Accredited Business, AirGigs is dedicated to promoting trust in the marketplace.

According to BBB reports by Princeton Research, seven in ten consumers say they are more likely to buy from a company designated as a BBB Accredited Business. BBB is a resource for the public, providing, providing objective, unbiased information about businesses.

"We are pleased to be BBB Accredited because we value building trust with our customers," said AirGigs CEO David Blacker. "Our BBB Accreditation gives our customers confidence in our commitment to maintaining high ethical standards of conduct as a leading online music production and multimedia creation platform."

BBB Accredited Businesses must adhere to BBB's "Standards of Trust," a comprehensive set of policies, procedures and best practices representing trustworthiness in the marketplace. The standards call for building trust, embodying integrity, advertising honestly and telling the truth, being transparent, honoring promises, being responsive and safeguarding privacy

About AirGigs

AirGigs.com launched in early 2012 as the first marketplace platform for hiring professional session musicians, vocalists, and audio engineers online. In 2013 the company moved it's operations from San Diego to the Space Coast area of Florida.

Now with members in over 160 countries working from their recording studios, the platform gives music creators direct access to world class studio talent - anywhere there's an internet connection! Songwriters, music producers, bands and creatives can hire talent to enhance their existing productions, or they can produce an entire song from composition to mastering completely online.

The company's founders are musicians and audio engineers passionate about opening up new opportunities for music creators and working musicians.

AirGigs' mission is to give musicians the freedom, resources, and opportunities to manifest their creative vision and share it with the world.

About BBB

BBB's mission is to be the leader in advancing marketplace trust. BBB accomplishes this mission by creating a community of trustworthy businesses, setting standards for marketplace trust, encouraging, and supporting best practices, celebrating marketplace role models, and denouncing substandard marketplace behavior.

Businesses that earn BBB Accreditation contractually agree and adhere to the organization's high standards of ethical business behavior. BBB is the preeminent resource to turn to for objective, unbiased information on businesses and charities.

Contact BBB Serving Central Florida at 407-621-3300.

