PLM Trailer Leasing Opens Rental Locations in Cincinnati and Portland

NEWARK, N.J., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing, a leader in technology-driven fleet management solutions for refrigerated trailers, is pleased to announce new rental location openings in Portland, Oregon and Cincinnati, Ohio.

PLM's flexible options allow customers to rent for one day, one week or month to month.

PLM Trailer Leasing's move into the Cincinnati and Portland markets meets these region's growing demands for refrigerated rental trailers. Focused solely on refrigerated fleet management, PLM has the largest selection of equipment, ranging in lengths from 28 to 53 feet, with single-temperature, multiple-temperature, or electric-only, all with liftgate options. PLM Fleet now boasts 32 branches in its national network.

Every rental comes with PLM's On-Site Mobile emergency break-down and preventative maintenance programs. Rental will also be equipped with PLM's ColdLink® Telematics that customers can access for free on the MyPLM site.

"The move into these markets is part of PLM's overall strategy to expand our branch network to meet growing demand. PLM customers need more than a one size fits all solution, and they rely on our ability to source a 28', 36' or 53' single temp or multi-temp, with or without a liftgate. These options reflect the unique characteristics on equipment needed in today's cold supply chain," commented Chris Gerber, Vice President of Rental Sales. "Our flexible options allow customers to rent for one day, one week or month to month."

Close to I-75 and I-275, the new Cincinnati location serves the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. The region is experiencing growth as an expanding technology hub. In Oregon, the Troutdale location is situated by I-84 and serves local business distribution sites, in addition to the Portland airport.

Cincinnati Address

PLM Fleet LLC dba PLM Trailer Leasing

CT Power

85 Distribution Drive, Hamilton, OH 45014

Portland Address

PLM Fleet LLC, dba PLM Trailer Leasing

Coast Truck Center

955 NW Frontage Road, Troutdale, OR 97060



Phone: (877) RENT-PLM, option 2

Hours: Mon-Fri 8AM-5PM

About PLM Fleet, LLC

PLM Fleet, LLC d/b/a PLM Trailer Leasing ("PLM") is the largest nation-wide, technology-driven company dedicated to the refrigerated trailer leasing and cold supply chain solutions. Its fleet management and cloud-based data solutions support PLM's focus on creating flexible and customer-specific solutions to reduce costs and drive productivity for businesses nationwide. Located in the state-of-the-art fleet solutions center in Newark, NJ, PLM is recognized as the only nationwide company that is dedicated to exclusively leasing, renting, and maintaining comprehensive management of over 12,000 refrigerated trailers. PLM's services include new trailer leasing, new trailer design and OEM ordering, short term leasing of existing trailers, flexible rental options, onsite maintenance, emergency breakdown service, GPS, and temperature management, and even lifecycle cost savings for its customers.

