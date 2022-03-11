LBA Hospitality President Beau Benton to Speak at the 2022 Hunter Hotel Investment Conference

DOTHAN, Ala., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LBA Hospitality, an Alabama–based hotel management company, announced that President Beau Benton has been selected to be a panelist at the 2022 Hunter Hotel Investment Conference. The three-day event held annually in Atlanta brings together the most influential leaders and investors in the hotel industry. Benton will serve as a panelist on the "Hotel Management "session at this year's conference.

Beau Benton, President, LBA Hospitality (PRNewswire)

Benton has been leading LBA Hospitality since 2005, growing the company through a combination of innovative solutions and associates that work to achieve a superior level of customer service. Believing the true strength of a company comes from its people, he inspires each LBA team member to think for themselves and use their skills to make great things happen. A current member of Hilton's Homewood Advisory Council, Beau has presented at the Hunter Hotel Conference the past five years.

"I am looking forward to spending time with other leaders in the hospitality industry at the upcoming Hunter Conference this year," said, Beau Benton, President of LBA Hospitality. "The panel discussion on "Hotel Management" hosted Wednesday afternoon, will allow us the opportunity to reflect on the challenges of the past year and discuss our recovery and how that affects hotel management going forward."

In addition to this speaking slot, LBA Hospitality is also a Silver Sponsor and an exhibitor at the 2022 HUNTER. Benton and Chief Operating Officer, Farah Adams are available for media interviews to discuss a range of topics impacting the future of travel and tourism. To schedule an interview please contact judyc@lbaproperties.com or call 678-977-8316.

The Hunter Hotel Investment Conference will be held at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis hotel from March 22-24. For more information, please visit www.hunterconference.com.

About LBA Hospitality

Established in 1973, LBA Hospitality is one of the leading hotel management, development, and consulting companies in the US. With an extensive portfolio of hotels located in the Southeast and Southwest, the company is a recognized leader developing and operating the most respected brands under franchise licenses of Marriott International, Hilton Worldwide, and InterContinental Hotel Group. For more than four decades, LBA Hospitality has continued to set a higher standard in hotel development, management, and guest satisfaction, resulting in sustained, profitable growth for owners. For more information, visit www.lbahospitality.com.

Contact:

Judy Cluck

Vice President of Sales and Marketing

Larry Blumberg & Associates, Inc.

678-977-8316

judyc@lbaproperties.com

LBA Hospitality (PRNewsfoto/LBA Hospitality) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LBA Hospitality