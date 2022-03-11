Firework and Duda Join Forces to Deliver Live-Shopping and Interactive Video Capabilities to Over 1M Websites & 17K agencies Partnership empowers Duda users to seamlessly enable interactive video and livestream shopping on any website or app in hours

PALO ALTO, Calif. and SAN MATEO, Calif. , March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Duda , the leading web development platform offering web design services to small businesses, and Firework , the number one livestream commerce and shoppable video platform in North America, today jointly announced a strategic partnership to bring Firework's innovative capabilities to Duda's growing user base of over 1M websites and 17,000 web professional agencies.

Through this integration, Duda websites and professionals gain access to Firework's state-of-the-art video platform, which makes the creation, curation and management of video and livestreams easy and intuitive across the open web. With this partnership, Duda becomes the first web design platform to empower its users and agencies with a comprehensive tool to power interactive shoppable videos and live-shopping on any website or app in hours.

"Since its inception, Duda has established itself as an industry leader through innovative ideas and forward thinking," said Itai Sadan, CEO and co-founder at Duda. "So for us, the decision to partner with Firework was a natural one. Interactive video and livestream shopping hold the keys to the future of user engagement. And Firework's technology is unrivaled in its ability to seamlessly enable both anywhere on the open web."

The announcement comes at a time of growing excitement around livestream shopping in the West. In a recent report, McKinsey estimated that live-commerce will account for a staggering 20% of all online shopping by 2026. After a breakout year in 2021, Firework has found itself at the helm of that transformation, having recently become the number one live commerce application in the U.S. – based on the total volume of livestream and shoppable videos played in Q4 2021.

"Firework is leading a new era of digital transformation, by enabling anyone – from enterprises, to agencies, to individual developers – to deploy live-shopping and interactive video stories on their site or app in mere hours," said Anand Vidyanand, CCO of Firework. "This partnership is a major milestone in Firework's development, and a major joint victory in the battle for a more open, decentralized web that makes creation of immersive websites easy for every person and business."

This is the latest in a string of high-profile partnerships secured by Firework in the past six months. Successful partnerships with household names such as Albertsons Companies and Heinz® — in addition to a successful Series A investment round and a significant investment from AMEX Ventures — have propelled Firework to the top of the West's burgeoning shoppertainment industry.

About Firework

Firework is the world's leading immersive "shoppertainment" platform with shoppable video, live streaming commerce and monetization capabilities powering over 600 direct-to-consumer brands, retailers and media publishers worldwide. Pandemic-accelerated, Firework has experienced 10x year-over-year growth, bringing TikTok-like interactive video experiences to your own website or app. Firework enables its customers to create and host native, shoppable video content for engaging product discovery, seamless shopping experiences and ultimately, a deeper emotional connection with consumers. The company is backed by IDG Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and GSR Ventures, with over $100 million in capital raised to date. To learn more, please visit firework.com .

About Duda

Duda is the leading web design platform for all companies that offer web design services to small businesses. The company serves all types of customers, from freelance web professionals and digital agencies, to the largest hosting companies, SaaS platforms and online publishers in the world. Loaded with powerful team collaboration and client management tools, the Duda platform enables the building of feature-rich, responsive websites at scale. Every Duda website is automatically optimized for Google PageSpeed and great out-of-the-box SEO.

The company's partners include major industry players like Thryv, Hibu, Italiaonline, 1&1 Ionos, UOL, Sensis, Publicar, Solocal, Telstra, Broadly, Shore and Appfolio. Duda was founded in 2009 by Itai Sadan and Amir Glatt and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California. To learn more, please visit Duda.co .

