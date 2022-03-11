Crystal Hefner Appears on Scan My Brain with Dr. Daniel Amen to Discuss Mold Exposure at Playboy Mansion

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Playboy founder Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Hefner appeared on 12x New York Times bestselling author and psychiatrist Dr. Daniel Amen's show Scan My Brain to discuss her Lyme Disease diagnosis, battles with brain fog and anxiety, and her exposure to mold during her time at the Playboy Mansion.

Crystal Hefner pictured with Dr. Daniel Amen on his show Scan My Brain. (PRNewswire)

In the episode, Crystal tells Dr. Amen how she met Hefner at a party at the famed Playboy Mansion and was invited to move in with him soon after that. Years later, she suspected the mansion, which was originally built in the 1920s, might be contributing to her brain health issues.

Crystal brought in a mold inspector who told her, "There's mold everywhere. There's fungus in these vents right above where you've been sitting for the last eight years." Crystal adds, "Because of me, Playboy had to do a $2.5 million mold remediation at the Mansion."

According to Dr. Amen, a pioneer in using functional brain SPECT imaging in clinical psychiatric practice, "Our brain imaging work shows that mold exposure can be toxic to the brain. Toxic mold exposure has been associated with symptoms such as brain fog, anxiety, depression, sleep problems, irritability, headaches, trouble concentrating, and more."

Most people, as well as many mental health professionals, however, don't make the connection between these symptoms and mold. Dr. Amen says, "How would you know if you don't look at the brain?"

