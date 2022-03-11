Bridgton Academy Announces New Head Football Coach

Matthew Dugan appointed to lead Bridgton's renowned football program

BRIDGTON, Maine, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a nationwide search, Bridgton Academy has named Matthew Dugan the next head coach of its acclaimed football program.

Matt brings an impressive breadth of experience to North Bridgton, as a position coach, recruiter, and offensive coordinator at Colby College , where he spent seven seasons. A four-year player at Springfield College , Matt was named an Empire 8 All-Conference Honorable Mention selection on the offensive line. He would go on to earn his master's degree and coach as a graduate assistant for the Pride.

Colby's Head Football Coach, Jack Cosgrove, expressed excitement about Dugan's appointment: "Matt has worked incredibly hard to prepare for this next step in his career– from coaching to recruiting, he has poured his heart and soul into developing our program and student-athletes. He has a vigorous work ethic, and Bridgton is lucky to have him aboard."

Prior to his time at Colby, Dugan also held coaching positions at Springfield College and Maine Maritime Academy .

Bridgton's Athletic Director Aaron Izaryk remarked, "Coach Dugan comes to Bridgton highly regarded in college coaching circles, with a proven ability to connect with student-athletes. I'm enthused to see the impact he will have on campus and the future of Bridgton Football."

In addition to his deep expertise in the coaching realm, he has a keen eye for spotting talent and has recruited players from across the country. Dugan's ability to forge connections with players is due in large part to his own experience as a student-athlete. Through his community service with organizations, such as Team Impact and the Special Olympics , Coach Dugan embodies the importance of giving back to his players.

"We're delighted to welcome Coach Dugan into the Academy community," shared Head of School Martin Mooney. "I'm excited for Matt to take the helm of our football program and help us write the next chapter in its history."

