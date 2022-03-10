New Bible curriculum celebrates diversity; engages young adults

ELKHART, Ind., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (Mennonite Church USA) — "Diversity: God's Design," a new, multimedia study from Mennonite Church USA (MC USA) calls young adults to celebrate their unique gifts and the intentional diversity of God's creation. The free, four-week curriculum uses biblical reflections to introduce the importance of intercultural competency as part of Christian growth and formation.

"This curriculum will become increasingly relevant as denominations, such as ours, seek to be more diverse and inclusive in sharing the Good News," said Glen Guyton, executive director of MC USA and speaker, author and advocate for cultural competency. "So often we overlook the capability of our young people in discipling others. The curriculum provides an opportunity for today's young adults to reflect on how they will shape the future of the church," he added.

"Diversity: God's Design" features voices from across the Mennonite church who share biblical narratives and personal experiences that invite participants to explore how and why they should join the journey of celebrating diversity. The study is recommended for young adult and intergenerational audiences in faith-based settings, such as churches, Christian schools, small groups and self-study.

Each 45-60-minute lesson includes:

A featured sermonette video and biblical passage

A video sharing a young adult's perspective

A spoken word poetry video

Reflection and engagement questions

Weekly action steps

Supplemental resources

Sermonettes and videos are presented by individuals of different racial, ethnic and gender groups.

"Being intercultural is part of biblical discipleship," said Sue Park-Hur, MC USA denominational minister for Transformative Peacemaking. "Without this lens, it's hard to welcome people. We need to see God's intentional plan for diversity, and to ask ourselves, 'How do we come together as a church and still celebrate differences?'"

Mennonite Church USA (MC USA), is the largest Mennonite denomination in the United States with 16 conferences, approximately 530 congregations and 62,000 members. An Anabaptist Christian denomination, MC USA is part of Mennonite World Conference, a global faith family that includes churches in 58 countries. It has offices in Elkhart, Indiana and Newton, Kansas. mennoniteUSA.org

