NASHVILLE SOCCER CLUB AND GEODIS ANNOUNCE LANDMARK STADIUM NAMING RIGHTS PARTNERSHIP

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nashville Soccer Club's new 30,000-seat stadium will officially be known as GEODIS Park. Today, the club unveiled a historic naming rights partnership with global supply chain operator GEODIS during a special banner display ceremony at the stadium. Scheduled to be completed next month, GEODIS Park will be the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada.

GEODIS Park (PRNewswire)

"We have repeatedly said that the new stadium will become the spiritual home of Nashville Soccer Club," said Nashville SC CEO Ian Ayre. "The commitment of logistics specialist GEODIS as the naming partner and the unveiling of 'GEODIS Park' is a landmark part of the history and journey of the club. I am hugely proud of the incredible work that Will Alexander, our Chief Revenue Officer, and the partnership team played in bringing this opportunity to where we are today. Having had the opportunity to meet with GEODIS members throughout the formation of this partnership, I can confidently say that their people, culture and values are very similar to those of our organization and that makes them the perfect partner for this huge next step."

GEODIS, a France-based industry-leading global supply chain operator with its North American headquarters based in Brentwood, Tenn., is one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in the United States, employing more than 15,000 teammates across 19 campuses and more than 230 sites. GEODIS is also a major employer in the Middle Tennessee area with more than 2,000 teammates in the region.

"At GEODIS, we are proud of our rich history in the Nashville community that dates back more than 70 years," said Mike Honious, GEODIS Americas President & CEO. "With this historic new partnership—and the first of its kind for our company—we will be able to use GEODIS Park as a platform to strengthen our commitment to building a strong community alongside a like-minded organization who shares that same vision to make an even greater impact alongside one another. Ultimately, GEODIS Park will be the place where GEODIS, Nashville SC and our community will keep rising together."

As a global showcase for the company, GEODIS will receive prominent branding on the stadium's exterior, interior and rooftop, including flagship signage above the main entrance welcoming attendees to GEODIS Park. Additionally, the partnership features naming rights to one premium club and several innovative programs to support the Nashville community. For example, GEODIS will serve as the presenting partner of both a new soccer league focused on underserved neighborhoods in the surrounding community and the "One Nashville Under Gold" flag, a photo-mosaic with a collection of images representing Nashvillians from all walks of life that will be presented at every home game.

Excel Sports Management's Properties division sourced and negotiated the stadium naming rights deal between Nashville SC and GEODIS.

Built in the heart of Nashville's Wedgewood-Houston neighborhood, GEODIS Park is set to become one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the United States. The 30,000-seat stadium will feature a 360-degree canopy, a 65-foot-wide shared concourse and a safe standing supporter's section. Just 150 feet of distance will separate the last row in GEODIS Park and the touchline. In addition to being the official home to Nashville SC, GEODIS Park will serve as a leading multipurpose venue for concerts and community activities as well as a hub for Nashville-area businesses to utilize throughout the year.

The excitement leading up towards the opening of GEODIS Park has been evident across Middle Tennessee with approximately 20,000 season tickets sold to date and very few premium tickets remaining. All private suites, loge boxes and the stadium's three largest clubs are sold out ahead of the 2022 season.

GEODIS Park will officially open its doors on May 1 when the Boys in Gold host the Philadelphia Union at 3 p.m. CT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes. Come on "N" and be a part of history when Nashville SC opens the gates to GEODIS Park by visiting NashvilleSC.com/Tickets or calling 615-750-8800 to secure your seats.

About Nashville SC

Nashville SC is a Major League Soccer club initially founded by local supporters in 2013 as an amateur soccer organization called Nashville Football Club. It officially became Nashville Soccer Club in 2016 when it earned a USL Championship club and as it began its bid to join Major League Soccer. On Dec. 20, 2017, Nashville SC became the 24th organization to be awarded an MLS club. In its inaugural MLS season, Nashville SC defeated expectations by becoming the second MLS expansion side to win and advance to the Conference Semifinals in the 2020 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville SC returned to the 2021 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs in its sophomore season after becoming just the seventh team in MLS history to go unbeaten at home in a season. Nashville SC is set to move into GEODIS Park, the largest soccer-specific stadium in the United States and Canada at 30,000 seats, on May 1, 2022. For more information, visit NashvilleSC.com and follow the club at @NashvilleSC on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Spotify.

About GEODIS

GEODIS is a top-rated, global supply chain operator recognized for its commitment to helping clients overcome their logistical constraints. GEODIS' growth-focused offerings (Supply Chain Optimization, Freight Forwarding, Contract Logistics, Distribution & Express, and Road Transport), coupled with the company's truly global reach thanks to a global network spanning nearly 170 countries, is reflected by its top business rankings: no. 1 in France and no. 7 worldwide. In 2021, GEODIS employed over 46,000 people globally and generated €10.9 billion in revenue.

About Excel Sports Management

Excel Sports Management is an industry-leading agency representing top-tier talent, blue-chip brands and marquee properties. Excel's Properties division is the go-to solution for commercial strategy development and the sale of world-class partnership assets, including stadium naming rights and on-uniform branding. Excel has twice won Sports Business Journal's Best In Talent Representation and Management, and is consistently named as one of the most valuable sports agencies in the world by Forbes. The agency has offices in New York, Miami, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas and London. For more information, visit excelsm.com.

