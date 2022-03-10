AMERICAN VETERINARY MEDICAL FOUNDATION AND MERCK ANIMAL HEALTH TO SUPPORT RELIEF EFFORTS IN UKRAINE

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Responding to urgent relief needs in Ukraine, the American Veterinary Medical Association today announced that its charitable arm, the American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF), will direct a $100,000 donation from Merck Animal Health to help pets in need, to support veterinary and animal-welfare groups in the war-torn country and the surrounding areas. In addition, the AVMF will be matching this grant from Merck Animal Health with a donation of $100,000. The AVMA is encouraging its 99,500 members and the general public to consider contributing to relief efforts by donating to the AVMF.

The funding will provide food, medical care, disaster relief, and emergency support for veterinary and other organizations to protect animal welfare and the welfare of the care providers. The AVMF will be responsible for directing distribution of the funding. One hundred percent of the donations will be used to help those in need and animal care.

"The suffering caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine is immense, and people and animals alike desperately need help," said Dr. Douglas Kratt, Chair of the AVMF. "We are very grateful to Merck Animal Health for its generosity."

"Merck Animal Health is proud to team up with the AVMF and hope these funds go a long way to protect the health, welfare and safety of pets in the Ukraine and neighboring countries," said Dr. Christine Royal, Associate Vice President, U.S. Companion Animal and Equine, Merck Animal Health.

"Many organizations, including veterinary medical facilities, animal shelters and animal rescue groups in Ukraine and neighboring countries, are courageously providing care to people and animals affected by the invasion," noted Dr. Jose Arce, President of the AVMA. "But they can't do it alone, so we encourage AVMA members and the public to contribute to our relief efforts. Together, we can make a difference and support people, animals and those who care for them."

For those who would like to donate and help veterinarians help animals, please visit the AVMF website.

About the AVMA

Serving more than 99,500 member veterinarians, the AVMA is the nation's leading representative of the veterinary profession, dedicated to improving the health and wellbeing of animals, humans and the environment. Founded in 1863 and with members in every U.S. state and territory and more than 60 countries, the AVMA is one of the largest veterinary medical organizations in the world. Informed by our members' unique scientific training and clinical knowledge, the AVMA supports the crucial work of veterinarians and advocates for policies that advance the practice of veterinary medicine and improve animal and human health.

About the American Veterinary Medical Foundation

The American Veterinary Medical Foundation (AVMF) is the charitable arm of the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA), one of the oldest and largest veterinary medical organizations in the world. For almost 60 years, the AVMF has been dedicated to developing resources to advance the science and practice of veterinary medicine to improve animal and human health. Foundation programs and activities are designed to benefit veterinary medicine, promote animal welfare, and enhance research so that the profession is better prepared to deal with difficult problems facing animal health today and tomorrow. Charitable contributions and support to the Foundation assist veterinarians and the entire veterinary healthcare team help animals. Our funding priorities include Education, Disaster Relief, Crisis Support, Charitable Veterinary Care and Animal Health Research. An underlying thread running through all our priorities is wellbeing for members of the veterinary healthcare team, the animals they care for, and the people who love them.

About Merck Animal Health

For over 130 years, Merck, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, has been inventing for life, bringing forward medicines and vaccines for many of the world's most challenging diseases. Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA, is the global animal health business unit of Merck. Through its commitment to The Science of Healthier Animals®, Merck Animal Health offers veterinarians, farmers, pet owners and governments one of the widest ranges of veterinary pharmaceuticals, vaccines and health management solutions and services as well as an extensive suite of connected technology that includes identification, traceability and monitoring products. Merck Animal Health is dedicated to preserving and improving the health, well-being and performance of animals and the people who care for them. It invests extensively in dynamic and comprehensive R&D resources and a modern, global supply chain. Merck Animal Health is present in more than 50 countries, while its products are available in some 150 markets. For more information, visit www.merck-animal-health.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

