TE Connectivity announces approval of quarterly dividends by shareholders at 2022 Annual General Meeting

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today announced that at the company's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on March 9, 2022, the shareholders approved that a dividend of $2.24 per share be distributed to shareholders in four equal quarterly installments of $0.56, as follows:

TEL Quarter, Fiscal Year Payment Date Record Date 3rd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 June 3, 2022 May 20, 2022 4th Quarter, Fiscal Year 2022 September 2, 2022 August 19, 2022 1st Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023 December 2, 2022 November 18, 2022 2nd Quarter, Fiscal Year 2023 March 3, 2023 February 17, 2023

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive, and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications, and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

