Sober Grid collaborates with Walgreens and Orexo to bring customers Peer Coaching, the Sober Grid community, and Digital Therapeutics

- Sober Grid and Orexo to increase access to mental health and substance abuse treatment and support through Walgreens Find Care®

CLEVELAND, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sober Grid, the world's largest social media community for those in recovery, continues to expand their reach by joining the Walgreens Find Care® digital health platform. In recent months, Sober Grid has added services such as Orexo's clinically proven Digital Therapeutics, vorvida® and deprexis®, to assist those suffering from mental health and substance abuse issues. Customers of either of these therapeutics are provided with complimentary Peer Coaching through the Sober Grid app.

Walgreens Find Care serves as a digital marketplace that helps connect customers to a network of local and national health providers and healthcare services. Walgreens Find Care users will also have the ability to join Sober Grid's mobile sober community, which offers live peer coaching, check-ins, and resources.

"Research shows that rates of depression and heavy alcohol consumption have increased during the pandemic. Additional behavioral health resources are needed to support those struggling but access to quality therapies and treatment remains a barrier for many," said Wendy Warrington, CEO, Sober Grid. "By working with Walgreens to expand access to our sober community and resources, we hope to help people more easily access quality treatment and support."

Peer Coaching and community support are effective tools in assisting with recovery from symptoms of mental health disorders and substance abuses. The Sober Grid community, established in 2016, is composed of tens of thousands of active members with shared experiences who help uplift those in need. Peer Coaches act independently as well as assisting with digital therapeutics for clients who request it with the intent of improving the customers' experience.

"We're thankful to collaborate with Sober Grid to offer vorvida® and deprexis® ," said Dennis Urbaniak, Executive Vice President, Digital Therapeutics, Orexo. "For more than a decade, Orexo has been committed to making effective, evidence-based treatments for mental health conditions more easily accessible. Thanks to Walgreens' extensive network, we are confident that Sober Grid's relationship with Walgreens can have a meaningful impact on people's lives."

Orexo's digital therapies are web-based and provide 24/7 access to proven CBT-based approaches and other effective psychotherapeutic techniques across all devices, anytime, anywhere with internet access. The programs are supported by artificial intelligence, which personalizes and tailors content delivery based on the user's progress and specific needs.

Walgreens Find Care is the digital "front door" to an integrated healthcare and pharmacy experience, which helps patients access in-person and virtual healthcare expertise from the comfort of their own home. Through this online marketplace, patients can connect with local and national service providers they trust, all through the convenience of the Walgreens mobile app or online. Walgreens Find Care® helps patients book appointments for a range of services like urgent care, telehealth, mental health, lab testing, and even hearing and optical services.

About Sober Grid

Sober Grid is a free iOS/Android app that connects you with other people in or seeking recovery from Substance Use Disorders. Members are instantly connected to a global community in their neighborhoods and around the globe. Members can build strong support networks and inspire others. Sober Grid, Founded by CEO Beau Mann, started because he was looking for a supportive community that could be accessed anytime anywhere. Today it is a platform full of evidence-based tools to help anyone get instant addiction support. Sober Grid now offers affordable 24/7 Certified Peer Coaches to assist individuals in their recovery. Its peer coaches are trained and certified to help you along your recovery journey. For more information, visit http://www.sobergrid.com

About Orexo DTx

Orexo DTx is the digital health arm of Orexo AB, a pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes improved pharmaceuticals and digital therapies. The company addresses unmet needs within the growing space of mental illness and substance use disorders. Orexo DTx was created in Q4 of 2019 and in the second half-year of 2020 vorvida®, for alcohol misuse, and deprexis®, for depression, were launched in the US while, modia™, for opioid use disorder, is expected to be launched in in the second half-year 2021. All digital therapies are in partnership with the GAIA group.

Orexo DTx's mission is to redefine treatment of addiction and mental health by offering clinically validated digital therapeutics to ensure more successful treatment for patients and cost-effective solutions for payers.

The digital products are commercialized by Orexo DTx initially in the US where Orexo also commercializes its lead product ZUBSOLV® (buprenorphine and naloxone) sublingual tablets (CIII) for treatment of opioid use disorder.

Orexo is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap (ORX) and is available as ADRs on OTCQX (ORXOY) in the US. The company is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden, where research and development activities are performed.

For information about Orexo please visit, www.orexo.com. You can also follow Orexo on Twitter, @orexoabpubl, LinkedIn and YouTube.

