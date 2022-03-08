ATIS Expands to Madison, Wisconsin, Des Moines, Iowa, and Cincinnati, Ohio

ST. LOUIS, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Testing and Inspection Services (ATIS), the largest full-service elevator management, inspection, and consulting services company in the U.S., has opened new offices in Madison, Wisconsin, Des Moines, Iowa, and Cincinnati, Ohio. Leading these new elevator consulting markets will be ATIS elevator consultants Jeff Valentine, Mike Brown, and David Newmoyer, respectively, each with deep industry experience in elevator service, repair, and modernization.

ATIS Elevator Consulting provides new elevator construction and modernization design and pre-design services, project management/administration, maintenance management and maintenance audits. The addition of these elevator consulting offices significantly expands the ability of ATIS to deliver full-service elevator and escalator management and consulting services for building owners, managers, contractors, and architects.

"ATIS is pioneering a technology-forward and innovative approach to solving today's challenges with vertical transportation, and we are excited about this expansion of our consulting practice," said ATIS President Chip Smith. "Our team of over 200 professionals are improving elevator safety, compliance and performance in these new locations and throughout the world."

"ATIS is a rapidly expanding leader in the elevator and escalator industry, and we are proud to be adding this tremendous talent as we continue to innovate in the delivery of our full-service conveyance management and consulting services," said National Co-Director of Elevator Consulting Dave Hardin. "Jeff, Mike and David are incredibly knowledgeable, and their experience and expertise will help us continue to deliver actionable insights and peace of mind to our customers."

About ATIS

Founded in 2013, ATIS has quickly become the leading full-service elevator management, consulting, and inspection services company in the U.S., with more than 140 Qualified Elevator Inspectors (QEIs) servicing all 50 states. ATIS is leading the industry with its proprietary conveyance management software that leverages remote monitoring and inspection/violation tracking to significantly improve device safety, compliance, and performance. For more information about ATIS, please visit https://atis.com/ .

