Actor, Producer, and Businessman Mark Wahlberg adds StreetTrend LLC and its P448 Sneaker Brand to his Portfolio of Brand and Business Investments

NEW YORK, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StreetTrend LLC, one of the fastest-growing footwear and apparel companies in the streetwear fashion sector, announced today that Mark Wahlberg has become a strategic investor in the company which includes the P448 sneaker brand, having taken a significant minority financial stake in the business.

StreetTrend LLC designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells several footwear brands including P448 sneakers at retail locations and direct to consumer at www.P448.com. "I am very excited to have Mark as a partner and love his view on life. Besides his successes in entertainment, he is a brilliant entrepreneur and an engaged investor. We look forward to collaborating with Mark as we continue to grow the business," said Wayne Kulkin, CEO of StreetTrend LLC.

Mr. Wahlberg joins the two original investment partners who launched StreetTrend, LLC in 2017 – Founder and CEO Wayne Kulkin (formerly CEO of Stuart Weitzman) and the international financial services firm Hilco Global, a longtime brand investor run by Jeffrey B. Hecktman – CEO and Founder. In 2020, Karen Katz was added to the team as Non-Executive Chairman of the StreetTrend Board. Ms. Katz previously served as President & CEO of Neiman Marcus Group LTD LLC and has since been seated on several boards, including Under Armour and Humana.

Wahlberg adds StreetTrend LLC and its P448 brand to his growing list of business ventures and brand investments. These include a clothing line - Municipal, a tequila company - Flecha Azul, a fitness chain – F45, a restaurant chain - Wahlburgers, and his film production company - Unrealistic Ideas.

Recently, Mr. Walhberg showed off a pair of his very own P448 sneakers on his social media accounts during a television appearance at the Superbowl LVI. Wahlberg added, "I am excited to be a part of such a unique brand that fits my personal style and cares about sustainability. CEO Wayne Kulkin is a passionate and knowledgeable sneakerhead, and I look forward to being part of this project."

Last week StreetTrend LLC launched its newest P448 retail store located in Paris, France. This follows two other recent openings late last year in New York City and Miami, Florida. Going forward, P448 plans to continue strategically opening additional locations around the world. The P448 brand has also launched in China, with planned openings in Korea, South America, and Mexico in 2022.

During the pandemic, the company grew by 150%. Management indicated that wholesale remains a major focus of the overall business strategy, with very strong growth at independent retailers around the world, and at major department stores such as Nordstrom, Bloomingdales, Holt Renfrew, La Rinascente and Printemps.

Hilco Global CEO, Jeff Hecktman, who partnered with Wayne Kulkin in 2017 to finance and expand the business worldwide said, "With the addition of Mark Wahlberg to our investment team we are adding another like-minded entrepreneur and creative visionary to our leadership group which I am certain will help further accelerate our incredible growth to date." Hecktman continued, "Hilco has made significant investments in dozens of global brands over the years, and we appreciate outstanding operators, entrepreneurs and business leaders like Wayne Kulkin and Mark Wahlberg."

More information about P448 is available at www.p448.com. Follow us on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram for the latest news and trends.

About StreetTrend LLC: StreetTrend LLC is a fashion footwear and street wear brand portfolio holding company under the leadership of Wayne Kulkin, former CEO of Stuart Weitzman. The company was formed in 2017 as a JV partnership with Jeffrey Hecktman, CEO of the international investment and financial services company Hilco Global, a firm with holdings in several retail and fashion brands. StreetTrend designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells several footwear brands including P448 luxury sneakers at select boutiques and online at www.P448.com.

