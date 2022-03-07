INSPIRING NEW BOOK ON LEADERSHIP AND SUCCESS BY CYBER DEFENSE LABS' CHAIRMAN AND CEO ROBERT ANDERSON JR. SKYROCKETS TO #1 AMAZON BEST-SELLER IN BUSINESS GENRE

DALLAS, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, Freiling Publishing announced the release of a new book on leadership and personal growth, L.E.T.S. LEAD: Leadership, Energy, and Teamwork = Success, by Robert Anderson Jr., chairman and CEO of leading Dallas-based cybersecurity firm Cyber Defense Labs. In this compelling book, Anderson puts forward a proven framework that can help readers identify and seize unique opportunities to rise up and lead in a more impactful and effective way to achieve success regardless of leadership experience, role, title, or job responsibilities. Upon release, L.E.T.S. LEAD skyrocketed to number one on Amazon for books about "business teams" and "intelligence and espionage."

In 2022, all net proceeds received by the author from the sale of L.E.T.S. LEAD will be donated to charitable organizations supporting first responders, law enforcement and military veterans.

As a national security expert and business leader, Anderson leverages decades of executive leadership experience and compelling knowledge of cybersecurity, counterintelligence, economic espionage, and critical incident response to help companies improve their information security and create resilient operations that are equipped to combat cyberthreats.

In 2014, Anderson was appointed by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director James Comey as executive assistant director of the FBI's Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch, where he oversaw 20,000 FBI employees worldwide. In 2012, he was named by FBI Director Robert S. Mueller to serve as assistant director of the counterintelligence division of the FBI. Prior to assuming these roles, Anderson served as a member of the elite FBI Hostage Rescue Team (HRT) and was deployed to more than twenty countries and war zones including Kosovo, Georgia, Pakistan, and Yemen. Anderson also received the Meritorious Presidential Rank Award, signed by President Barack Obama. This award is America's highest award for leadership presented to government senior executives.

Anderson credits his leadership qualities and skills, knowledge and real-world experience in critical incident response and risk management to the early days of his career where he served as a Delaware State Trooper for nearly nine years. In 1990, Anderson was named Delaware State Police "Trooper of the Year" —the force's highest honor—for attempting to rescue individuals who were trapped in a burning home.

L.E.T.S. LEAD is not a formula but instead a proven framework for developing your own personal approach to true leadership. "I cannot teach you how to lead. I cannot give you a formula that will guarantee your success, and I suspect books that do make those promises result in disappointment," said Anderson. "But what I do in this book is show you how to recognize the moments in your life which offer an opportunity for you to rise up and lead. These opportunities occur in everyone's life. It takes acumen and experience to see them. It takes courage and conviction to seize them."

Anderson is renowned for his ability to lead through a crisis, distill complex topics into simple concepts, and build teams that execute with integrity and excellence. His book is endorsed by leading corporate and government leaders including Todd Maclin, former CEO of Commercial Banking and Co-CEO of Consumer Banking for J.P. Morgan Chase, Timothy M. Stranahan, COO of Tekniam and former FBI special agent and New Jersey State Police, and Jim Yacone, chief security officer and retired FBI assistant director.

Recognizing his expertise in critical incident response and risk management, Anderson has been retained as an expert witness for several litigations relating to some of our nation's largest cyberbreaches and cyberattacks and frequently provides insight and analysis in the media, including CBS' 60 Minutes, Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, BBC, PBS Frontline, The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, The Washington Post, TIME Magazine, and more.

"Informed by years of leadership experience and shared with us through his own personal testimonies and vivid examples of lessons learned along the way, Bob Anderson has created a helpful and straightforward resource showing individuals how to recognize moments in their own life that can help them inspire and lead others more effectively in nearly any situation," said Todd Maclin, Former CEO of Commercial Banking and Co-CEO of Consumer Banking for J.P. Morgan Chase. "Whether your organization is less than ten employees or more than 10,000, his 'L.E.T.S.' philosophy offers valuable guidance on the fundamentals of leadership with practical insights and guiding principles to help anyone desiring to improve their own leadership attributes."

Cyber Defense Labs also released an insightful limited podcast series in which Anderson discusses his new book. Anderson shares several of the honest, real-world experiences, personal stories and lessons learned over the course of his life and professional career that are discussed within L.E.T.S LEAD.

L.E.T.S. LEAD: Leadership, Energy, and Teamwork = Success, by Robert Anderson, Jr., is available wherever books are sold, including Amazon.com, BarnesandNoble.com and Walmart.com (Hardcover, $27.99).

About Cyber Defense Labs

Cyber Defense Labs is a full lifecycle information security service provider helping companies detect, manage and respond to today's cyber risks. We provide trusted cyber risk management services to help companies reduce business risk before, during, and after a cyber event. For more information about Cyber Defense Labs, visit us at www.cyberdefenselabs.com, read our blog follow us on LinkedIn.

