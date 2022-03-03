T Minus 8 Days to 'Overview Effect Film Festival'

BOSTON, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing puts petty human concerns into perspective like seeing the Earth from space, as a few hundred astronauts have done and millions more will do in the future. This awe-inspiring experience – which transforms space travelers' perceptions of themselves, our planet, and our future – is called the Overview Effect. It is the driving force behind the upcoming Overview Effect Film Festival.

The inaugural festival will take place virtually March 11-13 on Filmocracy.com, featuring a range of films and media projects created by recognized, emerging, and student filmmakers from around the world. The schedule will include documentaries, feature films, shorts and other media (both traditional and immersive) representing different genres and styles that convey the experience and impact of the Overview Effect.

Though entirely virtual, the Overview Effect Film Festival will be highly interactive, incorporating panels and individual speakers from the film, space, and scientific communities. There will be live workshops, breakout sessions, Q&As, and networking opportunities. Films and sessions will stream day and night for all three days.

To register and purchase tickets, visit: https://www.goelevent.com/overvieweffectfilmfest/Pass/Sale

The festival was founded by Frank White, a noted space philosopher, educator, and author of "The Overview Effect," now in its 4th edition. The book, published by Multiverse Publishing, LLC, includes interviews with more than 40 astronauts who relate their experiences looking back at our planet.

Says White: "Whether your primary interest is space exploration, science, the future, spirituality, philosophy, psychology, or cinema, this collection of films and events promises the next best thing to having your own space experience, which is becoming a reality for many citizen astronauts."

One notable example of a citizen experiencing the Overview Effect is actor William Shatner, who despite years of portraying a starship captain on "Star Trek," was overwhelmed with the experience of his recent real-life spaceflight. Words tumbled out of him on his landing: To Blue Origin's Jeff Bezos he said, "What you've given me is the most profound experience I can imagine…. I hope I never recover from this…. It's so much larger than me .… It has to do with the enormity and the quickness and the suddenness of life and death. Oh my god, it's unbelievable."

Festival sponsors include Brodeur Space Group, Celestis, Conscious Space Economy Project, Kepler Space Institute, Multiverse Media, National Space Society, Seldor Capital, Space Channel, Space Tourism Society, VROE, and others.

The festival is produced by Overview Productions, a new media production company, with the support of filmmakers, writers, educators and others working in the space community.

