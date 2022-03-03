Sycuan Opens a Brand-New Pan-Asian Restaurant and Cocktail Lounge

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sycuan Casino Resort announced today that the organization has opened a brand-new restaurant and cocktail lounge Pink Buddha and Karma Lounge.

Pink Buddha, a new casual dining restaurant, offers a fresh take on Pan-Asian cuisine featuring the eclectic influences of China, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Hawaii. Vibrant artwork, playful sculptures, a massive cherry blossom tree and pink accents can be found throughout the restaurant for a truly whimsical dining experience. (PRNewswire)

Pink Buddha, a new casual dining restaurant, offers a fresh take on Pan-Asian cuisine featuring the eclectic influences of China, Thailand, Japan, Vietnam, the Philippines and Hawaii. The extensive chef-crafted menu boasts a mix of delicious items including noodles, fried rice, pho, dim sum, Bahn Mi sandwiches, stir fry dishes and more.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests are greeted with an impressive 8-foot tall original Pink Buddha statue. Inside vibrant artwork, playful sculptures, a massive cherry blossom tree and pink accents can be found throughout the venue for a truly whimsical experience.

"Our Pink Buddha character was created as a lighthearted and happy Buddha representing prosperity and good fortune," said DeVere Jones, executive director of food and beverage at Sycuan Casino Resort. "The restaurant's lively atmosphere and cheerful Buddha designs coupled with our diverse Pan-Asian menu makes for a really fun and appealing dining experience."

Pink Buddha's fast-casual environment allows for quicker service for guests for both sit-down dining or takeout options. In addition to food and beverage offerings, guests will soon have the opportunity to purchase branded merchandise including one-of-a-kind Pink Buddha mugs, t-shirts and miniature statues.

Karma Lounge at Pink Buddha is a cozy cocktail hideaway providing guests with a place to enjoy specialty cocktails and small bites in a beautifully crafted atmosphere. The intimate lounge features plush seating areas, ambient lighting, bold neon pink signage and a floor-to-ceiling cherry blossom tree.

The lounge's cocktail menu serves up a variety of Asian-inspired drinks mixed with everything from Japanese whiskey, Infanta Lambanog to Tia Maria Matcha. The small bites menu offers both savory and sweet options for the perfect cocktail pairing.

"Our talented chefs and skilled mixologists have sourced a variety of unique and international ingredients to bring to life a menu that you can really only find here at Karma Lounge," said Jones. "Both Pink Buddha and Karma Lounge bring an entirely new experience to Sycuan that I think our guests are really going to enjoy."

Pink Buddha and Karma Lounge are open Thursday through Monday from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. with bar service available daily from 10 a.m. to 1:15 a.m.

For more information about Pink Buddha, Karma Lounge or Sycuan Casino Resort, please visit www.sycuan.com or call 619-445-6002.

About Sycuan Casino Resort

Sycuan Casino Resort began as a humble Bingo Palace in 1983. Now more than 38 years later, it has become a community landmark and one of San Diego's premier casino and resort destinations. Sycuan's newly expanded AAA Four Diamond-rated property includes a 12-story hotel tower with over 300 guest rooms and 57 luxury suites. Guests can enjoy a wide range of onsite amenities including a variety of restaurants and bars from fast-casual to fine dining, meeting and event space, a full-service spa, fitness center and a state-of-the-art outdoor pool deck with two pools, a lazy river and swim-up bar. Sycuan also boasts an expansive casino floor with more than 2,300 slot machines and 54 table games in a variety of gaming options. Sycuan is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, please visit www.sycuan.com, Facebook: @sycuancasinoresort, Instagram: @sycuan_casinoresort, Twitter: @sycuancasino and LinkedIn: company/sycuancasinoresort or call 619-445-6002.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sycuan Casino Resort