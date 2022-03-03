Sigma Beauty makes a splash in the complexion game as they introduce their new Spectrum Color-Correcting Duos and Beaming Glow Illuminating Powder. These high-quality, complexion-perfecting cosmetics neutralize discoloration, blur imperfections, and brighten up your complexion for flawless finish.

NEW YORK, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sigma Beauty makes a splash in the complexion game as they introduce their new Spectrum Color-Correcting Duos and Beaming Glow Illuminating Powder. These high-quality, complexion-perfecting cosmetics neutralize discoloration, blur imperfections, and brighten up your complexion for flawless finish.

The Spectrum Color-Correcting Duos provide a more unique, customizable color-correcting experience than existing products on the market. Each long-wearing duo comes with two blendable creams you can mix together to create the perfect shade for your skin tone. This allows the product to cover a spectrum of complexions and to color correct different areas of the face with unique coverage needs. Ideal for seamlessly layering under concealer, the Spectrum Color-Correcting Duos allow you to add more or less coverage, lighten or darken specific areas, mask dark circles, neutralize redness, and cover acne scars - all with one perfect product! Available in three extremely versatile shades: light to medium, medium to dark, and dark to deep.

The Beaming Glow Illuminating Powder brightens up your complexion with its weightless, universally flattering, pearlescent formula. Designed to minimize the appearance of pores and blur imperfections and undereye bags, this semi-translucent, light-reflecting powder is a quick fix for lackluster skin and tired eyes. It instantly transforms dull, matte skin to give it a healthy, subtle glow that will catch the light in all the right places! Available in one universal shade: Fairy Dust.

Both products are part of Sigma's Clean Beauty program, meaning they are made with clean, safe ingredients, and are free of harsh chemicals.

"The Spectrum Color Correcting Duos allow you to customize your color corrector based on your specific needs including undereyes, scars, breakouts, and discolorations. The results are so natural that the Spectrum Color-Correcting Duos can even be used on their own for a quick 'no makeup' look. The Beaming Glow Illuminating Powder brings a healthy glow to dull areas, such as under the eyes, but it can also be used all over the face as a glistening finishing powder." Simone Xavier, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Sigma Beauty, explains.

The Spectrum Color-Correcting Duos retail for $30 each and the Beaming Glow Illuminating Powder retails for $32. Available at SigmaBeauty.com.

About Sigma Beauty

Sigma Beauty was founded in 2009 by Brazilian power couple Dr. Simone Xavier, a veterinarian and professor with a PhD in Molecular Biology, and her husband Rene Xavier Filho, a civil engineer. Striving to find solutions in the market, Simone and Rene utilize their backgrounds in science and engineering to create innovative and revolutionary makeup brushes, brush care accessories, and clean cosmetics.

