Sedgwick names Marwan Shiblaq president of workforce absence

MEMPHIS, Tenn., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, has appointed Marwan Shiblaq to the role of president of its workforce absence division.

As president, Shiblaq will oversee Sedgwick's workforce absence operations, ensuring its teams continue to provide industry-leading, customized absence management solutions with the help of cutting-edge technology resources. He brings to the position more than 20 years of claims leadership experience. Shiblaq assumes the role from Darryl Hammann, who recently retired after a 28-year career at Sedgwick.

"Marwan is an outstanding leader with a special talent for connecting with people — colleagues and clients alike. He is a natural fit for this senior role, and I am extremely confident in the continued development of our workforce absence business under his leadership," said Jim Ryan, Sedgwick chief operating officer, Americas.

Shiblaq has served the Sedgwick organization since 2011, most recently as managing director overseeing the company's premier client services teams for disability, leave of absence and job accommodation programs. In that capacity, he has played an integral role in building workforce absence into one of Sedgwick's fastest-growing business lines. Additionally, Shiblaq previously served on the company's inaugural Diversity and Inclusion Council, playing an integral role in establishing Sedgwick's commitment to the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

"I'm honored to follow in Darryl's footsteps and to oversee the continued growth of our workforce absence business," Shiblaq said. "Sedgwick represents the industry gold standard in workforce absence as a result of our colleagues' outstanding efforts. I am especially proud to have the opportunity to lead this incredible team."

Sedgwick's experienced absence management team assists employers of all types in simplifying disability and leave of absence. This includes guidance and tracking for compliance as federal, state and municipal leave laws change in response to COVID-19. It also provides a single point of contact and seamless process for the employee, treating them with empathy, maintaining consistency, and offering a powerful digital experience. For more on Sedgwick's disability and absence management solutions, see sedgwick.com/anyabsence.

