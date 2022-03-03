PIH Health Creates New Non-Medical Home Care Service

WHITTIER, Calif., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PIH Health announced today it has added a new customized service called PIH Health at Home, provided by 24 Hour Home Care®. PIH Health at Home is a new option for non-medical in-home care for PIH Health's patients throughout the greater Los Angeles area, making it easier for people to remain independent in their home. The services can be customized to include personal care, light housekeeping, meal preparation, medication reminders, transportation, respite care and companionship. This new service line is provided by 24 Hour Home Care, a Los Angeles based company that offers friendly and reliable non-medical home based care services to seniors, children, and adults with developmental disabilities.

PIH Health Logo (PRNewsfoto/PIH Health) (PRNewswire)

A recent AARP survey shows that 77 percent of adults 50 and older want to remain in their homes for the long term rather than going to a Skilled Nursing or Assisted Living Facility. PIH Health at Home will support a shift of the care setting to the home, allowing seniors to safely age in place.

PIH Health at Home caregivers can be available for up to 24 hours a day, seven days a week with an out-of-pocket charge. This allows individuals to retain their independence at home without relying on costly residential homes or assisted living facilities.

"We are pleased to offer this service to our community," says Shelly Necke, vice president of Post-Acute Care Services, PIH Health. "Often times a person just needs a little bit of human interaction and assistance to prevent an unnecessary hospitalization."

"As a long-term community provider for the Greater Los Angeles Area, we have witnessed a reduction in preventable re-hospitalizations for our clients as a result of utilizing a caregiver to support in the home post-hospitalization. At 24 Hour Home Care, our caregiver-centric approach combined with PIH Health's incredible post-acute care team translates into positive patient-caregiver match-making experiences," says Ryan Iwamoto, Co-founder and President of 24 Hour Home Care. "We are thrilled by the value this partnership provides to the PIH Health community."

For more information about PIH Health at Home visit PIHHealth.org/AtHome or call 562.742.3348.

About PIH Health

PIH Health is a nonprofit, regional healthcare network that serves approximately 3.7 million residents in the Los Angeles County, Orange County and San Gabriel Valley region. The fully integrated network is comprised of PIH Health Downey Hospital, PIH Health Good Samaritan Hospital, PIH Health Whittier Hospital, 35 outpatient medical office buildings, a multispecialty medical (physician) group, home healthcare services and hospice care, as well as heart, cancer, digestive health, orthopedics, women's health, urgent care and emergency services. The organization is nationally recognized for excellence in patient care and patient experience, and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has identified PIH Health as one of the nation's top hospital systems for best practices, cutting-edge advancements, quality of care and healthcare technology. PIH Health is also certified as a Great Place to Work®. For more information, visit PIHHealth.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

