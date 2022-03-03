James S. Farrin Recognized as One of North Carolina's Most Influential Leaders

Farrin Selected to Business North Carolina's 2021 "Power List" for Building One of the Largest Firms in the State

DURHAM, N.C., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- James S. Farrin, the CEO, President, and Founder of the Law Offices of James Scott Farrin, was named to the 2021 "Power List" by Business North Carolina for building one of the largest personal injury and product liability firms in North Carolina. The "Power List" reflects some of the most powerful figures in the state, with members of the list having been chosen for prestigious leadership positions by their peers.*

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin helped over 4,800 clients last year, with more than $155 million total recovered.** The firm has over 60 attorneys, more than 175 staff, and 11 attorneys that are North Carolina State Bar Board Certified Specialists in their fields.

According to Business North Carolina, the "Power List" is a one-of-a-kind report on the state's most influential leaders and their affiliated institutions, covering key industries such as law, finance, health care, real estate, and technology. The respected publication's editorial team created the list by seeking nominations, talking with dozens of sources, and doing extensive research.

ABOUT THE LAW OFFICES OF JAMES SCOTT FARRIN

The Law Offices of James Scott Farrin is one of the largest personal injury firms in North Carolina and has helped over 55,000 injured people since 1997. Operating from 16 offices in NC and one in SC, many of the firm's 60+ accomplished attorneys are recognized professionals in their fields. The firm focuses on providing quality legal services to as many people as possible in the following practice areas: personal injury, car accidents, workers' compensation, nursing home abuse, whistleblowing, defective products, eminent domain, mass torts, class actions, and Social Security Disability.

Contact Information:

David Chamberlin

280 S. Mangum Street

Suite 400

Durham, NC 27701

866-900-7078

https://www.farrin.com/

Offices in Durham (main), Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, NC and Greenville, SC. Attorney J. Gabe Talton: 280 South Mangum St., Suite 400, Durham, NC.

*For more information regarding standards of inclusion for the "Power List," visit https://www.farrin.com/business-nc-power-list/

**Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes because each case is unique and must be evaluated separately.

