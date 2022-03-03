Hilton SMCO Manager Tom Maher Celebrates 3rd-Year Anniversary

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilton Capital Management is proud to mark the third anniversary of the Small & Mid Cap Opportunities (SMCO) strategy, managed by Tom Maher, a 31-year investment industry veteran. Tom joined Hilton in 2019 to strengthen the investment team and to launch SMCO, broadening the firm's product offerings.

The SMCO strategy reflects Maher's well-honed bottom-up approach grounded in valuation considerations and fundamental analysis, along with Hilton's signature focus on reducing portfolio risk. A unique blend of actively managed small and mid-cap names, SMCO has benefitted from Maher's deep experience in the space, even across the volatile markets of the last three years. The strategy has delivered competitive risk adjusted returns since inception on Feb 1, 2019.

"We're just as excited to celebrate this important milestone as we were when Tom joined Hilton," said Hilton Capital CEO Craig O'Neill. "Even though Tom brings 30 years of experience to the fore, hitting the three-year mark for the SMCO strategy clears a hurdle many investors use when making allocation decisions. We're looking forward to sharing Tom's story and the success of the strategy."

Before joining Hilton, Maher worked as a portfolio manager and investment analyst at some of the industry's premier firms, including Lynch & Mayer, Centurion Investment Group, Invesco, and Lord Abbett. While at Lord Abbett, Maher co-managed the Smid Cap Strategy, a mix of mid-cap and micro-cap value equities.

"With the full support of the Hilton organization plus increasing resources, I look forward to many years of continued performance," added Maher.

Founded in 2001, Hilton Capital Management is a privately held investment management boutique with more than $2.4 billion in assets under management. The firm actively manages three primary investment strategies centered on sound investment decision-making and robust downside protection. Hilton maintains a strong focus on customer service, with products designed to meet the needs of both individual and institutional investors.

Past performance is not indicative of future results.

