GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️ Announces First-Ever OLD BAY® VODKA

HANOVER, Md., March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️ has partnered with OLD BAY®, a brand of McCormick & Company, Inc. to launch OLD BAY® VODKA. Crafted at McClintock Distilling in Frederick, Md., OLD BAY® VODKA is made from corn and six times distilled for maximum purity and smoothness. The vodka perfectly highlights the quintessential flavor of the iconic OLD BAY® spice blend. Fans will have one more way to enjoy the beloved taste of OLD BAY®, starting in March 2022.

"The idea to collaborate to craft OLD BAY® VODKA made perfect sense from the start," said Greg David, co-owner, GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️. "We already had national distribution with top liquor distributors and a sustainable supply chain. The next step was identifying a local craft distillery that we could trust and that shared the same commitment to quality, craftmanship and sustainability, we found all this in McClintock Distilling."

"OLD BAY® has been a fan-favorite for over 75 years in the Chesapeake Bay region and beyond," said Jill Pratt, Chief Marketing Excellence Officer, McCormick. "Our fans are loyal and passionate when it comes to all things OLD BAY®. We're thrilled to work with George's to bring the one-of-a-kind flavor of OLD BAY® to fans in entirely new, exciting, and innovative ways."

McClintock Distilling, named best craft vodka distillery in the country by USA Today, is a craft distillery located in Frederick, Md. The company mirrors the GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️ values as a locally sourced business with a focus on product quality, environmental impact, and community betterment. When approached about the opportunity to craft the first OLD BAY® VODKA, the McClintock team said, "absolutely" and built out a dedicated state of the art facility for production.

Bringing together expertise in flavor, spirits, and craft distilling – along with each company's history of commitment to quality, craftmanship, and sustainable practices – OLD BAY® VODKA combines the taste of the region with the smooth finish that's easy to drink on or off the rocks or as a unique ingredient upgrade for classic cocktails and alcohol-infused recipes alike.

OLD BAY® VODKA is seventy proof or 35% ABV. It is distributed by Breakthru Beverage MD and Breakthru Beverage DE starting March 2022. For more information and recipes, visit OLDBAYVODKA.COM. Share your love of OLD BAY® by following the brand on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Media Note: Please click here for high-resolution images of OLD BAY® VODKA.

About GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️

GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️ was founded in 2011 in Berlin, Maryland. The company started out as an award-winning microbrew of craft natural Bloody Mary's & Margarita's. GEORGE'S BEVERAGE COMPANY™️ products are now sold and served across the U.S., boasting a full line of drink mixers & Bloody Mary mixes with Spicy and Mild as the original mixes. Through a collaboration with McCormick & Company came the release of the first-ever OLD BAY® Bloody Mary Mix, Zatarain's® Cajun Bloody Mary Mix, and Frank's RedHot® Bloody Mary Mix®. All of George's® Bloody Mary Mixes feature the freshest ingredients and are incredibly balanced for the perfect taste and spice! For more information and recipes, visit WWW.GEORGESBEVERAGECOMPANY.COM.

About OLD BAY®:

For more than 75 years, this distinctive blend of 18 herbs and spices has been a time-honored taste. Just as the recipe hasn't changed, neither has the iconic yellow and blue can graphics. Once only enjoyed by a lucky few along the Chesapeake Bay, OLD BAY® Seasoning has gained fans all across the country. Best known as THE seasoning for shrimp, salmon, crab and other seafood dishes, these days, OLD BAY® is used to flavor hamburgers, chicken, pizza, pasta, vegetable dishes and more. For information and recipes, visit WWW.OLDBAY.COM and WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/OLDBAY.

OLD BAY is one of McCormick & Company's (MKC) brands. McCormick & Company, Incorporated is a global leader in flavor. As a Fortune 500 company with over $6 billion in annual sales across 170 countries and territories, we manufacture, market and distribute spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to the entire food industry including e-commerce channels, grocery, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. Our most popular brands include McCormick, French's, Frank's RedHot, Stubb's, OLD BAY, Lawry's, Zatarain's, Ducros, Vahiné, Cholula, Schwartz, Kamis, DaQiao, Club House, Aeroplane and Gourmet Garden. Every day, no matter where or what you eat or drink, you can enjoy food flavored by McCormick.

Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland USA, McCormick is guided by our principles and committed to our Purpose – To Stand Together for the Future of Flavor. McCormick envisions A World United by Flavor where healthy, sustainable and delicious go hand in hand. To learn more, visit www.mccormickcorporation.com or follow McCormick & Company on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

About McClintock Distilling

McClintock Distilling, an award-winning organic craft distillery located in Frederick, Maryland, hand crafts gins, whiskeys, vodkas, and small batch specialty liquors. McClintock Distilling strives to maintain a sustainable and locally sourced business with a focus on product quality, environmental impact, and community betterment. McClintock Distilling is committed to bringing the McClintock experience to all our customers through every drop. Visit WWW.MCCLINTOCKDISTILLING.COM for more information.

