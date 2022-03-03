CSI Compressco LP Announces Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call and Webcast

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSICompressco LP ("CSICompressco") (NASDAQ: CCLP) announced today that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results before the opening of the market on Thursday, March 10, 2022. Following the release, CSICompressco will host a conference call at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. CSICompressco invites you to listen to the conference call by calling the toll-free number 1-866-374-8397. The conference call will also be available by live audio webcast and may be accessed through CSICompressco's website at www.csicompressco.com. The news release will be available on CSICompressco's website prior to the conference call. An audio replay of the conference call will be available at 1-877-344-7529, conference number 10164405 for one week following the conference call and the archived webcast will be available through CSICompressco's website for thirty days following the conference call.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco is a provider of contract services including natural gas compression services and treating services. Natural gas compression is used for natural gas and oil production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. Treating services include removal of contaminants from a natural gas stream and cooling to reduce the temperature of produced gas and liquids. CSI Compressco's compression and related services business includes a fleet of approximately 4,800 compressor packages providing approximately 1.2 million in aggregate horsepower, utilizing a full spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines. Our treating fleet includes amine units, gas coolers, and related equipment. CSI Compressco's aftermarket business provides compressor package overhaul, repair, reconfiguration, and maintenance services as well as the sale of compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. Our customers comprise a broad base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream, transmission, and storage companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of international locations. including the countries of Mexico, Canada, Argentina, Egypt and Chile. CSI Compressco's General Partner is owned by Spartan Energy Partners LP. This news release serves as qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b)(4) and (d). CSI Compressco's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

View original content:

SOURCE CSI Compressco LP