Crate & Barrel Unveils The Kitchen by Crate, its First-Ever Private Label Collection

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crate & Barrel launches its first in-house designed, private label collection of cookware, The Kitchen by Crate, in-stores and online . The collection brings customers design-forward, high-quality products and is the newest edition to the Crate & Barrel branded line of cookware which also includes bakeware, utensils, storage and more at an unbeatable value.

With people spending more time than ever in the kitchen, Crate & Barrel saw an opportunity to help customers purposefully use this space. By developing and incorporating materials like the exclusive copper EvenCook Core™ for its cookware, Crate & Barrel's line is built for both amateurs and novice cooks, at an attainable price.

"More than ever, life is happening in the kitchen, and like other areas of the home our customers are being intentional about how they use their kitchen space and what goes into it," said Alicia Waters, Chief Marketing Officer, Crate & Barrel. "The Kitchen by Crate line brings the thoughtful design Crate & Barrel is known for into the kitchen and makes it accessible for any level of home cook."

From stainless steel and ceramic cookware, bakeware, cutting boards, silicone utensils and storage containers, the collection offers nearly 200 new kitchenware tools from $9.95 to $599.95:

Cookware: Available in stainless steel and ceramic pots, pans and sets, the innovative technology of heat-responsive copper EvenCook Core™ cookware is ideal for browning, searing, sauteing, boiling and simmering food.

Bakeware: Made from nearly durable carbon steel, these pans heat quickly and maintain consistent temperatures for perfectly baked goods.

Cutting Boards: Modern yet timeless, these face-grain boards offer versatility and natural durability to easily stand up to everyday cutting and chopping.

Utensils: Stir, scoop, serve, scrape, flip and mix with sturdy, polished stainless steel utensils with a high-style design.

About Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc.

Global specialty retailer Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. curates inspiration for the modern home, connecting the creative work of artisans and designers to people and places around the world. Known for high-quality products, exclusive designs and timeless style since 1962, Crate & Barrel Holdings, Inc. includes lifestyle brands Crate & Barrel, CB2, Crate & Kids and Hudson Grace. Today, the company is a member of the Otto Group and operates over 100 Crate & Barrel, CB2 and Hudson Grace stores throughout the U.S. and Canada, with franchise locations in 9 countries. More than 200 million customers visit the Company's stores and websites each year. To learn more, visit www.crateandbarrel.com.

