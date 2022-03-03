Civis's New Cloud-Based Digital Equity Intelligence Center Provides Data-Driven Understanding of Affordability, Access, and Adoption of Digital Services Across Communities

Map-based tool offers up-to-date, comprehensive datasets and models for data-driven audience identification and activation; enables teams to plan efficient outreach programs regardless of their data maturity

CHICAGO, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Civis Analytics, a data science firm innovating at the intersection of public good and scientific best practices, today announced the launch of its cloud-based Digital Equity Intelligence Center, a comprehensive suite of data and interactive tools enabling a precise understanding of broadband affordability, access, and adoption issues across communities.

The Digital Equity Intelligence Center leverages Civis's ability to create a single source of data truth, and scales the expertise of Civis's best-in-class data analytics consulting practice, encapsulating its models in a user-friendly application. From there, teams can create specific audiences for campaign activation.

"We know we need to close the digital divide, but effective, efficient programs start with a precise understanding of who is impacted – something that's currently lacking," said Crystal Son, MPH, Managing Director of Government Analytics at Civis Analytics. "We also need to look holistically at digital equity. It's not just an access issue. Over the last few months we surveyed more than 10,000 US adults, and almost 20% said they had trouble paying for internet in the past year, and only half rated their knowledge and skills of how to use the internet 'very strong.' If someone can't afford broadband, or if they don't know how to use the internet safely, those are also problems we need to address. We built the Digital Equity Intelligence Center with these challenges in mind."

The Digital Equity Intelligence Center provides a library of data and models alongside an interactive map-based application, allowing teams to skip the back-end data work and get straight to identifying key audiences for outreach. Benefits of the SaaS tool include:

All the data you need, all in one place: Digital Equity Intelligence Center combines all relevant data sources – existing data, publicly available geographic data, and Civis-modeled data – to create a single source of data truth. The tool provides a holistic view of digital equity in a community, with data on access, affordability, and adoption.

No coding or analytics expertise required : Data analytics and models created by Civis's data scientists are surfaced in an easy-to-use interface, so any team member can use it to understand populations of interest and then create custom lists for campaign activation.

Easy customization with white glove support from the Civis team: Our team of analytics experts will configure the tool so it matches each organization's community and goals. This includes laying down key points of interest (libraries, churches, etc.) and configuring the map display to the right geographic unit (i.e. neighborhood view vs. a county view).

The Digital Equity Intelligence Center leverages the same Civis technology used across the country to guide campaigns for the COVID-19 vaccine and the 2020 Census, and recognized by organizations like Fast Company and Engaging Local Government Leaders (ELGL). Civis technology is SOC 2 Type II certified and aligns to HIPAA controls.

"This approach is applicable to many government programs," Son added. "With a more precise understanding of who is in need and where to reach them, government teams can proactively connect critical services with those they're intended for."

On Friday, March 4, at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET, Civis is hosting a free webinar with Governing which will explore the critical importance of connected communities and how agencies can deliver more opportunities to their constituents.

To learn more, visit Civis's website, where you can view a demo video, read related blog posts, and view a sample dataset.

