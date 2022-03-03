BANCO SANTANDER MÉXICO ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F FOR FISCAL YEAR 2021

MEXICO CITY, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (BMV: BSMX; NYSE: BSMX) ("Santander México" or the "Bank"), one of the leading banking institutions in Mexico, announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the "20-F"), reporting its financial and operational data for 2021, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, on March 3, 2022.

The Form 20-F can be accessed either by visiting the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or Santander Mexico's corporate website at www.santander.com.mx/ir. Any shareholder may receive a printed copy of the Form 20-F, which includes Santander Mexico's complete audited financial statements, free of charge by requesting a copy from Santander Mexico's Investor Relations Office at:

Avenida Prolongación Paseo de la Reforma 500

Colonia Lomas de Santa Fe

Alcaldía Álvaro Obregón

01219 Mexico City

Telephone: +(52) 55-5257-8000

Fax: +52 55-5269-2701

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (Banco Santander México), one of Mexico's leading banking institutions, provides a wide range of financial and related services, including retail and commercial banking, financial advisory and other related investment activities. Banco Santander México offers a multichannel financial services platform focused on mid- to high-income individuals and small- to medium-sized enterprises, while also providing integrated financial services to larger multinational companies in Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, Banco Santander México had total assets of Ps.1,678 billion and more than 19.5 million customers. Headquartered in Mexico City, the Company operates 1,346 branches and offices nationwide and has a total of 25,276 employees.

Investor Relations Contacts

Héctor Chávez López – Managing Director - IRO

+ 52 (55) 5269-1925

hchavez@santander.com.mx

Investor Relations Team

investor@santander.com.mx

