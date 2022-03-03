Alfa Laval update on Ukraine and Russia

LUND, Sweden, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alfa Laval has taken the decision to pause all shipments in and out of Russia. The priority for Alfa Laval is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its employees and provide support to those in the affected areas.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is affecting Alfa Laval in many ways. The priority for Alfa Laval is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of its employees. Alfa Laval is providing financial and other support to affected employees. As the war is escalating, Alfa Laval will continue to review how to support and help its employees in the area – in the short and the long term. In addition, Alfa Laval will evaluate how it can further support the victims of the conflict.

Alfa Laval has decided to pause all shipments in and out of Russia. Historically the order intake from the markets in Russia and Ukraine has been approximately SEK 1 billion per year, equivalent to 2 percent of the total company. In parallel, an evaluation is being made of the existing orders and open projects. The total order book in Russia and Ukraine amounts to approximately SEK 750 million. The integrity of the order book will be re-assessed in connection with the first quarter report. In addition, some negative result effects are expected due to difficulties in completing ongoing projects.

Alfa Laval has a competent team of 240 employees in Russia and Ukraine. The team will be maintained despite the expected low utilization in the near term, while assessing the longer-term implications of the war on the Russian market.

This is Alfa Laval

Alfa Laval is a world leader in heat transfer, centrifugal separation and fluid handling, and is active in the areas of Energy, Marine, and Food & Water, offering its expertise, products, and service to a wide range of industries in some 100 countries. The company is committed to optimizing processes, creating responsible growth, and driving progress to support customers in achieving their business goals and sustainability targets.

Alfa Laval's innovative technologies are dedicated to purifying, refining, and reusing materials, promoting more responsible use of natural resources. They contribute to improved energy efficiency and heat recovery, better water treatment, and reduced emissions. Thereby, Alfa Laval is not only accelerating success for its customers, but also for people and the planet. Making the world better, every day.

Alfa Laval has 17,900 employees. Annual sales in 2021 were SEK 40.9 billion (approx. EUR 4 billion). The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

