World's First API Security Management Conference Defines State of Risk and Defenses for Digital Business APIsecure event to also unveil first annual API Security State of the Market Report

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Traceable AI, the leader in comprehensive API security, along with co-founders Knight Events and apidays, today announced that it is the founding sponsor of the largest and most complete conference dedicated specifically to API Security, APIsecure .

Learn the tactics and techniques of securing APIs from the most sought-after cybersecurity influencers and hackers.

Taking place virtually on April 6-7, 2022, APIsecure is the free-to-attendees inaugural event that defines the current state and future of API use discovery, threat detection and ongoing management. Dozens of sessions and panels will explore the research, engineering, risks assessments and solutions needed to protect the global digital economy.

The two-day conference , with free online registration open now, features multiple tracks of curated content, each dedicated to offense and defense from some of the most well-known cybersecurity influencers and API hackers. Attendees will learn the tactics and techniques around hacking APIs, featuring keynote presentations from the most sought-after cybersecurity influencers and hackers in API vulnerability research.

APIsecure is co-founded by Alissa Knight, a renowned API hacker who has published some of the most widely known and controversial research papers in hacking APIs. Other event co-founders include Melissa Knight, partner at Knight Ink and Knight Events and veteran CISO, Traceable AI, and the team of apidays.

"APISecure brings together API breakers, defenders and solutions in API security," said Alissa Knight. "Never before has a conference been focused solely on teaching the tactics and techniques in hacking APIs to red teams – as well as how to defend against them to blue teams. This conference will feature multiple tracks of curated content, each dedicated to offense, defense and industry solutions from some of the brightest minds and forward-thinking pioneers in API security."

The inaugural conference is designed to educate and empower those supporting the full lifecycle of API development, test, deployment and operational reliencency, along with the teams responsible for governance, risk and compliance of digital businesses and government agencies.

Confirmed speakers at APIsecure include Nicole Perlroth, New York Times reporter and best-selling author; Rinki Sethi, former CISO at Twitter; Inon Shkedy, creator of the OWASP API Security Project; Jyoti Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Traceable AI.; Alissa Knight and Melissa Knight, partners at Knight Ink, Knight Events, and Knight Studios; and many more. A full list of speakers is at APIsecure.co .

Knight Events, Traceable AI and apidays are also announcing the first annual State of API Security Landscape Report, an independent study by Mark Boyd, Director at Platformable, that evaluates key API security issues facing practitioners today. The findings will define today's most concerning vulnerabilities and threats, the industries most at risk, and the new solutions available to head-off the emerging challenges.

"API security has always been a topic of high interest for developers since the first apidays conferences in 2012. API security tracks were always the most attended. But in 2022, in a post-COVID crisis world, the topic is so hot it deserves its own dedicated conference," said Mehdi Medjaoui, Founder and Chairman of apidays conferences .

"Traceable AI is proud to be the founding sponsor of the first and foremost conference dedicated to API Security," said Jyoti Bansal, Co-Founder and CEO of Traceable AI . "The conference will expand needed knowledge and provide actionable means to remove the gathering cloud of risk over the global API economy."

APIs have rapidly become foundational components across digital business processes, transactions and data flows for the world's enterprises, cloud providers, governments, startups and nonprofits. Sophisticated API-directed cyber threats and vulnerabilities to sensitive data have also rapidly increased. Bad actors only need one API entry point to access key data and cause often undetected financial, reputational and service interruptions damage. Now, API security practitioners and solutions have matured quickly to rise to the challenge to protect businesses and governments across all industry sectors.

While APIsecure will be held virtually April 06-07, it plans to host attendees in-person beginning in 2023. This year's online conference is free to register at APIsecure.co . Learn more about conference benefits .

About Traceable AI

Modern applications are extremely hard to secure and protect. Microservices, APIs and cloud services are complex and continuously changing. Traceable AI enables security to keep up with engineering and the continuous pace of change and protect modern applications from modern threats. Traditional security solutions like web application firewalls are too static and too slow to react and respond with new rules to constantly changing applications and changing threats. Traceable AI applies the power of machine learning and distributed tracing to understand the DNA of the application, how it is changing, and where there are anomalies in order to detect and block threats, making businesses more secure and resilient. Learn more at https://traceable.ai .

