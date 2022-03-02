Southern Living 2022 Idea House Will Open Doors to Public in Coastal North Carolina This July

The Idea House Returns To North Carolina To Inspire Homeowners and Audiences With The Latest Products And Innovative Designs

NEW YORK and BIRMINGHAM, Ala., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Southern Living announces today that the River Dunes community in coastal North Carolina will be the location of the 2022 Idea House. The home will be open for public tours from July to December and will be featured in the October issue of Southern Living, available on newsstands September 23.

Southern Living 2022 Idea House Rendering by Muir Stewart (PRNewswire)

Centered around the concept of 'The Great Escape,' this year's Idea House takes its inspiration from the laid-back charm of the Carolina coast. The home consists of multiple structures, a design that works for modern families who need comfort and style, as well as the flexibility of distinct spaces for Zoom calls or family gatherings. Located directly across from the harbor (with water views), the house will be approximately 4,125 square feet, with extensive wraparound porches and outdoor living spaces that are made for entertaining.

Sid Evans, Editor in Chief of Southern Living said, "There's never been a more exciting time for home design, and this year's Idea House reflects the ideas and innovations that are changing the way we live. As the name suggests, there are ideas in the architecture, the interiors, the products, and the details, but it all adds up to a beautiful home that's designed to inspire."

In collaboration with Southern Living, this year's Idea Home is being created by a team of esteemed experts in their fields, including architect William Court of Court Atkins Group, builder Jordan Maroules of SLD Custom Homes, and interior designer Charlotte Lucas of Charlotte Lucas Interior Design.

The 2022 Idea House will be located in River Dunes in coastal North Carolina, about 140 miles outside of Raleigh. River Dunes is a waterfront community that offers a world-class 400 slip harbor among other amenities. As a Southern Living and Coastal Living Inspired Community, River Dunes is part of a collection of hand-picked neighborhoods that embrace a pride of place and encourage new traditions of living in the South.

Deirdre Finnegan, VP, Publisher of Southern Living, said, "We have a stellar team of the South's top builders, architects, designers, and landscapers on board this year to bring the Idea House to life. A sanctuary on the waterfront, River Dunes is the perfect place for this year's Idea House – a family-friendly destination with gorgeous scenery and a community that holds the standards of the Southern Living brand. We're excited to bring our new and returning sponsors back to North Carolina and share the ways in which their innovative products are creatively showcased in this year's house."

There are currently 12 sponsors of the 2022 Idea House whose products will be included in the home: Clopay® Garage Doors, Command™ Brand, James Hardie, Marvin®, Monogram Luxury Appliances, Regina Andrew, Southern Living® Collection Exclusively at Dillard's, Southern Living® Plant Collection, Summer Classics Home, Sunbrella®, The Sherwin-Williams Company, and Westlake Royal Building Products™.

Tickets will be available to take in-person tours this summer, with appropriate guidelines and safety protocols in place. A portion of the proceeds of home tour tickets will go to local charities. In November, the Idea House will be decorated for the holidays, with in-person and virtual activations to be scheduled in celebration of the season.

Following the completion of the house, a Southern Living House Plan for the 2022 Idea House will be available for purchase at SouthernLivingHousePlans.com.

More information about the 2022 Idea House can be found on Southern Living's website at southernliving.com/ideahouse.

ABOUT SOUTHERN LIVING

Southern Living celebrates the essence of life in the South, covering the best in Southern food, homes, gardens and travel. Southern Living connects consumers to the region's rich culture through a variety of print, digital, mobile, social and event platforms, as well as its TV show and Biscuits & Jam podcast. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Southern Living brand is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

