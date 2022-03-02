Leading Technology Firm Chose Pavilion as the Silver Medal Winner in the Storage System and Application Software Category

Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform Named A Product of the Year by Storage Magazine and SearchStorage Leading Technology Firm Chose Pavilion as the Silver Medal Winner in the Storage System and Application Software Category

SAN JOSE Calif., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion Data Systems , the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-Over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF), announced that TechTarget's Storage magazine and SearchStorage 2021 chose Pavilion as the Silver Medal winner in the Storage System and Application Software category.

Pavilion (PRNewsfoto/Pavilion) (PRNewswire)

Key themes for the category included support for containerized applications and managing storage environments at scale.

Maintaining performance optimization, cost optimization, data governance, and compliance in large, complex, and geographically distributed environments are challenging for customers to make full use of their data sets for analytics and business intelligence. Pavilion's HyperParallel Data Platform is rapidly becoming the go-to system when the lowest latencies and highest scalability matter.

The Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array was praised by one judge as being "highly innovative from first release," calling out "its unique method of handling multiprotocol support by running each protocol natively on separate controllers." Another judge praised "the system's ability to handle block, file, and object simultaneously."

Yet another judge acknowledged Pavilion's "new versioning ability as a basic way to detect and correct for bit rot, a problem that occurs in large SSD arrays regardless of vendor." The platform's containerized application support received general praise, as well.

The judges were also impressed by Pavilion's high performance, low latency design, along with its use of NVMe-over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF). Pavilion is designed as an AFA with NVMe from the ground up. This enables Pavilion to boost all data driven workloads, enabling customers to derive actionable insights in a short amount of time.

"We are excited to receive this award for Pavilion's software innovation that unifies block, file, and object protocols in a single system," said Shridar Subramanian, Chief Marketing and Product Officer of Pavilion. "It is also nice to see that the judges placed us in this category, acknowledging our platform's scalability and ability to manage large volumes of data."

Read the complete report at TechTarget SearchStorage here .

About Pavilion Data Systems

Pavilion provides the data analytics acceleration platform that enables enterprises to derive greater value from their data—faster, simpler, and at scale. We are the perfect complement for AI/ML, HPC, analytics, edge, and other data-driven workloads and the ideal data IO platform for GPU-based computing platforms. The Pavilion HyperParallel Data Platform, powered by Pavilion HyperOS, delivers unmatched performance and density, ultra-low latency, unlimited scalability, and flexibility, providing customers unprecedented choice and control. Learn why Fortune 500 companies and federal government agencies choose Pavilion. Visit www.pavilion.io or follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kasey Christolos

Next PR

925-285-6449

pavilion@nextpr.com

PAVILION CONTACT:

Marketing@pavilion.io

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pavilion