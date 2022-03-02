NYC Cheese & Wine Week Starts March 7

PARIS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The NYC Cheese & Wine Week is back for its 5th edition from March 7 to 16, 2022. This tasty event created by Jean-François Hesse, founder of Essential PR, has once again put together a wonderful line-up of tastings and events. They will take place in an impressive number of participating & prestigious restaurants & other venues throughout the city.

NYC Cheese & Wine Week - March 7 to 16, 2022 (PRNewswire)

This celebration of all things cheese—and its pairing with the crisp wines of the Savoie—are brought to you by select cheese & wine partners.

Featured wine producers include:

Domaine Richel

Domaine Denis et Didier Berthollier

Maison Jean Perrier et fils

Domaine Eugène Carrel et fils

Maison Cavaillé

Maison Philippe Viallet

Maison Perceval Pascal

Domaine Vendange

For this exceptional week, New Yorkers and visitors alike will be treated to top French and other European dairy producers' most coveted cheeses from flavorful blues and creamy brie to mountain cow's milk cheese.

These top quality producers include:

Savencia Fromage and Dairy: Saint-Agur, Esquirrou, Saint-André

Emmi Cheese : Gruyère, Emmentaler, Raclette

Germain Fromagerie: Langres, Epoisses, Pico

Fromagerie Henri Hutin: Belletoile Creamy slices

Fromi: Brebirousse d'Argental.

Participating venues are located throughout the city, including such legendary NYC stores such as Zabar's, Macy's Degustibus Cooking school and Murray's Cheese and on the restaurant or bar side, OCabanon, Nougatine, Balthazar, Murray's Cheese & MC Bar (in Queens) and Amelie Wine Bars. Other venues include restaurants Felix & AOC East, Brooklyn's Bacchus Bistro & Wine bar and Corkscrew Wines, the Hotel InterContinental New York Barclay, and last but not least the French Institute-Alliance Française (FIAF), Le District and Chambers Street Wines.

For details on venues, what they will offer, special events and updates, visit the Atout France consumer website us.france.fr

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Essential PR