NEW YORK COMMON PANTRY RAISES $1.3M+ FOR NYC HUNGER RELIEF AT "FILL THE BAG BENEFIT" Margie Sung and Alex Friedman Honored for their Dedication to Helping Others

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly two years after the start of the pandemic, New York Common Pantry (NYCP) hosted its Fill The Bag Benefit in-person, and raised more than $1.3 million to feed hungry New Yorkers and to help those in need acquire access to public benefits. Since the start of COVID operations in March 2020, NYCP has served more than 14.8 million meals to New Yorkers experiencing food insecurity and poverty.

Fill The Bag Benefit hosted by New York Common Pantry raised $1.3M+ to feed hungry New Yorkers. Featured are: Willie Geist, host of NBC’s Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist and event MC; Margie Sung, “The Distinguished Partner Award” recipient; Sara Moss, Vice Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.; Stephen Grimaldi, NYCP Executive Director; Alex Friedman, “The Estée Lauder Companies Distinguished Volunteer Award” recipient; and Elaine Clark, NYCP Board Chair. Photo: Marc Goldberg Photography (PRNewswire)

"We rely on community support in order for New York Common Pantry to help the large number of people in need throughout the city. Tonight, we are grateful to have raised $1.3M+ to continue our work," said Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director, New York Common Pantry.

Willie Geist served as Master of Ceremonies for the evening. Mr. Geist is the host of NBC News, Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist. In addition, he is a co-host of MSNBC's Morning Joe and a regular host and contributor to TODAY, NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and Meet the Press.

Lydia Fenet, Global Managing Director, Strategic Partnerships and Lead Benefit Auctioneer at Christie's Auction House, was the event's auctioneer. She has led auctions for more than six hundred organizations and raised more than half a billion dollars for nonprofits globally.

The evening honored Margie Sung, a 14-year veteran on Wall Street advising hedge funds and mutual funds on their equity portfolios, with "The Distinguished Partner Award." Ms. Sung joined the NYCP board in 2014, and was appointed co-chair of the Development Committee. She has now been involved in five Fill The Bag Benefits as co-chair, and volunteers regularly with a group of friends called "Margie's Minions."

"The Pantry solves problems. New York problems. It began with a fundamental problem in a single community 42 years ago in Yorkville. Four decades later, NYCP's community has gotten bigger in scope and size; they face new challenges and set out to solve them thoughtfully and strategically, and I love that," said Ms. Sung.

In addition, "The Estée Lauder Companies Distinguished Volunteer Award" was presented to Alex Friedman, a former office supplies business manager who has dedicated himself to volunteerism. Mr. Friedman was the first volunteer back to NYCP in late March 2020, and led Pantry operations three days/week through the height of the pandemic. He has volunteered more than 2,000 hours with NYCP in total.

"I am proud to present The Estée Lauder Companies Distinguished Volunteer Award to Alex Friedman," said Sara Moss, Vice Chairman of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. "After the pandemic hit, Alex conducted logistically complicated and exhausting frontline work for the Pantry, day after day. We celebrate Alex for his expert leadership, contagious enthusiasm, and unyielding devotion to the New York Common Pantry."

New York Common Pantry, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that reduces hunger and promotes dignity, health, and self-sufficiency.

