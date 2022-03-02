The National Hispanic Corporate Council Announces the Latino DEI Collective

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Hispanic Corporate Council, the premier resource for corporate America on elevating Hispanic strategies, launches The Latino DEI Collective as a new initiative to amplify, develop, and elevate Hispanic leaders in diversity, equity, and inclusion roles. Through a national platform and programming, The Latino DEI Collective will:

Amplify the contributions of executive leaders by supporting Latinos/as currently in Chief Diversity Officer and/or senior executive DEI leadership roles.

Develop and mentor emerging leaders in management by preparing them for senior DEI leadership opportunities.

Cultivate new leaders by building a talent pipeline for the next generation of DEI champions.

We would like to recognize the following individuals for their vision, thought leadership, and contributions towards the development of this community:

Salvador Mendoza , VP, Diversity & Inclusion, NBCUniversal

Jorge Quezada , VP, People & Culture, Granite Construction*

Monica Diaz , AVP, Talent Development, D&I, Royal Caribbean Group

Jon G. Muñoz , Chief DEI Officer, Booz Allen Hamilton *

Ann Anaya , SVP & Chief DEI Officer, AmerisourceBergen *

Andres Gonzalez , VP, Chief EDI Officer, Froedtert Health*

Javier Barrientos , Head of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion US, Takeda

Cesar Lostaunau , Director, Growth Markets/D&I, Century 21 Real Estate

Eduardo Arabu, Executive Director, The National Hispanic Corporate Council

*Denote appointment to the Advisory Board

Special recognition for the generous contributions and sponsorship by Booz Allen Hamilton, Comcast NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, Froedtert Health. Granite Construction, and Takeda.

"With the growing U.S. Latino demographics, there is an opportunity to elevate Latinos in DEI roles along with increasing investments for the development of talent, customers, suppliers, community relations to maximize corporate performance. On behalf of the NHCC Board of Directors and its corporate members, I am delighted to convene leaders to support this ecosystem to advance Latino strategies." said Eduardo Arabu, Executive Director, NHCC.

About The Latino DEI Collective

The Latino DEI Collective's mission is to amplify, develop, and elevate Hispanic leaders in diversity, equity, and inclusion roles. This national platform serves as an ecosystem that offers opportunities to amplify the contributions of Latinos in corporate America, build a pipeline of emerging Hispanic talent, provide in-culture learning and mentoring opportunities, and cultivate a network of Hispanic professionals. The Collective is powered by NHCC. Learn more: The Latino DEI Collective. Follow via LinkedIn.

About NHCC

Founded in 1985 as a learning organization for corporate America by corporate America, The National Hispanic Corporate Council is a collaborative community for Fortune 1000 members that provides access to Hispanic talent and consumer resources to optimize corporate performance.

We offer strategy development for the U.S. Hispanic talent and consumer segment with a population of 60 million and $2 trillion purchasing power. NHCC convene leaders to Connect Learn. Share. Network. to elevate your organization's talent, consumers, suppliers, community relations, and ERG strategies.

Learn more: NHCC. Follow: Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

