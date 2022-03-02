Kanarys, Inc. Teams Up with HubSpot to Fuel Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Progress HubSpot's customers will be able to assess their DEI readiness and gain access to the DEI tech platform's extensive library of resources and tools

DALLAS, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kanarys , a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around DEI challenges, announces today its collaboration with HubSpot , the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies. HubSpot will invest in Kanarys' platform through HubSpot Ventures, while Kanarys will help HubSpot's 135,000 customers improve DEI in their workplaces.

Kanarys is a technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around diversity, equity, and inclusion challenges. (PRNewsfoto/Kanarys, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Later this month, HubSpot customers will be able to assess their DEI initiatives using Kanarys' proprietary organizational readiness tool, which will reveal where companies are on their DEI journeys, uncover blind spots, and identify areas of growth. Kanarys will also provide access to its comprehensive library of guidebooks and toolkits by DEI subject matter experts. These resources are exclusive to Kanarys' company partners and provide guidance on how company leaders can implement lasting changes within their organizations.

"Companies of all sizes are beginning to understand that DEI has real business implications with its ties to innovation, performance, employee retention, and more," said Mandy Price, co-founder and CEO of Kanarys. "One of the first steps to an impactful DEI program is knowing where to start in order to dismantle the inequities hidden in existing policies, procedures, and practices. We're excited to work together with HubSpot's vast network to help kick start their customers' DEI journeys, implement intentional strategies and programs, and create sustainable progress."

The business case for DEI is stronger than ever. In fact, a recent Gartner study found that 75% of companies with diverse and inclusive decision-making teams will exceed their financial targets by 2022. Additionally, McKinsey found that companies that are more diverse are 36% more likely to have greater financial returns and more innovation than industry medians. Beyond financial performance, commitment to DEI has implications for employee recruitment and retention. Three in four employees and job seekers (76%) report a diverse workforce is an important factor when evaluating companies and job offers, according to Glassdoor , while among U.S. employees, 63% feel their employer should be doing more to increase the diversity of its workforce.

"At HubSpot, we're committed to helping companies scale by providing them with the tools they need to grow in every aspect of their business," said Andrew Lindsay, SVP of corporate & business development at HubSpot. "We know that DEI is vital to business success, which is why we're proud to collaborate with Kanarys to ensure that customers and partners in the HubSpot ecosystem are putting DEI programs in place that foster growth and innovation."

About Kanarys

Kanarys is a technology company focused on providing the tools organizations need to create long-term systemic change around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) challenges. Working alongside mid-size enterprises and Fortune 500 companies, Kanarys transforms DEI work with data by providing the framework, benchmarking, and data companies need to incorporate best-in-class DEI into every area of the organization. Like a canary in the coal mine, Kanarys helps organizations ensure healthy work environments by revealing DEI blindspots before they become a problem. For more information on Kanarys, visit www.kanarys.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kanarys, Inc.