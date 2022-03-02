InventHelp Inventors Develop Ultimate Trash Can Cleaner (DKC-122)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."We have found cleaning outdoor garbage cans to be disgusting and impossible to properly complete by one person," said inventors from Wadsworth, Ohio. "This inspired us to develop a device to complete this task."

They developed CLEAN MY CAN to provide an efficient means of cleaning an outdoor trash bin. This patent-pending, convenient and practical invention saves valuable time and energy while offering improved sanitary conditions. It creates a thorough and efficient cleaning. Additionally, it adjusts and accommodates many sizes of cans.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DKC-122, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

